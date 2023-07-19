CHARLESTON — Projects to install or upgrade ADA curb ramps in nearly two dozen communities around West Virginia are among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The projects are a part of a federally mandated program to improve handicapped access on federally-funded roads. The WVDOH has been systematically upgrading ADA curb ramps all around the Mountain State for the past several years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.