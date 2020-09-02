SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Division of Motor Vehicles office here may move out of its home of 20 years.
DMV has a legal notice in this week’s Review soliciting bids for a new lease. The agency is seeking upgrades from the current facility, built in the late 1990s by Bob Mayhew and owned since 2018 by S and D Properties of Elkins.
Shaun Dodds said he leases the agency 6,500 to 6,700 square feet in the building that sits in front of Hampshire Square Plaza at the corner of Ridge Loop Road and U.S. 50.
The state Department of Administration’s Real Estate Division says it wants 7,000 square feet of space, 50 parking places and a stretch of asphalt big enough to conduct motorcycle license testing.
Motorcycle license exams have been given at Romney Cycle, about 5 miles away.
Dodds said his building has between 40 and 50 parking places, but it also services the Department of Environmental Protection, which leases office space upstairs.
Dodds said the notice was given to him “a couple of weeks ago” as the state approached the end of a 10-year lease. But, a clause in practically every state lease gives it the right to terminate with 30 days notice.
“We’re definitely considering moving,” said one state official, who then asked to have questions directed to the division’s office of communication.
The state said it has leased the facility since Jan. 4, 2001 and is paying $11.25 per square foot.
An obvious and short move would be across Ridge Loop Road to the former Weimer Chevrolet dealership, which has set empty since the end of 2018.
“They’ve got their eye on that,” Dodds asserted.
The deadline for any bidder for the lease to submit an application is Sept. 11. The state said it will make a decision after the responses have been thoroughly assessed and will determine the term of the lease then.
