WINCHESTER — Another poultry producer is setting up shop in the region.
Last week, Winchester’s Economic Development Authority offered $2.5 million in financial incentives to Minnesota-based TFC Poultry LLC to set up its 1st East Coast processing plant in the city’s north end.
Established in 2008 in Ashby, Minn., TFC plans to open a turkey processing facility this fall in the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy cheese manufacturing plant at 801 N. Kent St., a 92,000-square-foot building on an 8.36-acre parcel that has been empty since December 2011 and is currently being renovated by TFC.
The family-owned business expects to create 111 new jobs at the Winchester plant over the next 4 years, and documents shared Tuesday with the EDA state the average annual wage will be $51,315.
Winchester nosed out other unspecified localities in neighboring West Virginia that TFC had been considering for its expansion.
TFC announced its expansion to Winchester in December after the Virginia governor’s office pledged a total of $900,000 in incentives that would have to be approved and disbursed by the Winchester City Council.
In order for TFC to get the money, it will have to invest at least $2.5 million in its Winchester operations and create and maintain at least 25 jobs by or before June 30, 2026.
Company CEO Darrin Froemming has said TFC expects to spend $31.5 million to launch the new Winchester facility, which will operate 24 hours a day and specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat to sell to other food manufacturers. The thighs will be shipped in from a network of farms in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and TFC has pledged to purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-raised turkey over the next 4 years.
