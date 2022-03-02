ROMNEY — The town has abandoned right-of-way to a property owner on the corner of where the 2 streets would intersect if they existed.
Clay Corbin asked the town to convey to him 6,000 square feet at Depot Street and Cherry Lane.
Both streets end before his property and neighbors have treated the rights-of-way across their properties as their own.
The property Corbin sought was appraised at between $500 and $1,000. Corbin is paying the town $999 for the land.
An ordinance authorizing the town to apply for home rule powers was tabled.
Adoption of the ordinance was the reason the regular monthly meeting was moved to last Tuesday from Feb. 14 in the 1st place. The town needed to give 30-day notice to the public before moving forward from the Jan. 10 meeting.
But rather than proceed with the initial request and then take another one to the state Home Rule Commission later, council opted to table the ordinance and proceed next month with a more comprehensive ordinance to be presented to the state this summer.
In other business:
• The council adopted the 1st reading of an ordinance to put a hotel lodging tax in place.
The hotel occupancy tax of 6% per night will be split 50-50 between the town and the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau. It will apply to AirBnB and similar rentals.
A public hearing will be held before the 3rd and final reading.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the state attorney general’s office on how funds from lawsuits with drug makers over opioids will be distributed.
• Radio communications that connect each water tower with the water department were authorized for an upgrade.
• The council voted to update the personnel manual to adopt state holidays as holidays for town employees. Keadle said it was already the practice, but hadn’t been included in the manual before.
• A resolution was adopted acknowledging that Romney is a town, not a city.
• Patrol officer Kaylie Green ended her 6-month probation in January and was granted a $1-an-hour pay raise retroactive to then. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.