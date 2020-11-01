Hampshire County schools will close their doors in favor of remote learning this week.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced the move this afternoon (Sunday, Nov. 1) on the school Facebook page. He cited the need to quarantine several transportation employees at the spur for the decision.
One employee tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, leading to the quarantine of coworkers as the County Health Department did contact tracing.
“This has been a very difficult decision because we want our students in school,” Pancione said in the statement. “However, we are unable to cover all our bus routes due to the lack of available substitutes.”
He noted students would have been out of class Tuesday for Election Day, an already scheduled dismissal.
Curbside meals will not be available Monday, Pancione said, but that program will resume on Wednesday. He said cafeteria staff will need Monday to plan, prepare, for the remainder of the week.
The Schoology online platform is to be used for virtual instruction and instructional support.
Pancione expressed gratitude to the Hampshire County Health Department and Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante, applauding their collaborative efforts “to make our county, students, and staff as safe as possible.”
