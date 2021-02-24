ROMNEY — Starting in April, Valley Health will be offering their Diabetes Management and Prevention program virtually for folks interested in making healthy lifestyle changes.
Amber Broadwater, Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Diabetes Management Specialist, said this is her 1st program she’s running, and she’s looking forward to getting it underway.
“This is a new year for us,” she said. “A spring resolution sort of thing; in with a new lifestyle and out with the old.”
Diabetes is extremely prevalent in Hampshire County, Broadwater explained, and so is prediabetes, which often goes undiagnosed.
One out of 3 American adults has prediabetes. Folks who are 45 years old or older, overweight, have a family history of type 2 diabetes, are not physically active or have ever had diabetes while pregnant, are at risk for type 2 diabetes. In Hampshire, Broadwater pointed out, there’s a higher population of at-risk citizens.
The goal of her program is to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and encourage folks to take charge of their health.
“Lots of programs (like this) tell you to eat healthy, watch portion sizes, and it’s all easier said than done,” she said.
The program, which Broadwater’s aiming to get rolling in April, will have weekly meetings by phone to cover topics such as what to eat, how to eat well when you’re not at home, weight management and more. It’s CDC certified, as well as free for those interested in participating.
Here’s how it’ll work: it’s a year-long program with weekly meetings for the 1st 6 months, and then meetings once or twice a month for the 2nd 6 months to help maintain healthy practices.
“We start off with small goals each week and change it depending on how you need to,” Broadwater described. “We get it, life happens, and we adapt to it.”
With Covid keeping folks at home and adding more stress to everyone’s plate, Broadwater said there could be a relationship between the pandemic and a need for this program.
“I think these days there’s a lot of stressors in people’s lives,” she commented. “Losing jobs, school, kids, family stuff, and I think a lot of personal health is going on the backburner.”
This program is a way to get it off the backburner and open a discussion about weight management, healthy eating and changing your lifestyle to be an overall more health-centric one.
Even if you’ve experienced weight gain during the pandemic, this program can offer you a little help.
“If you’ve gained pounds you don’t want with Covid, this program would help with that,” Broadwater said. “We can help folks lose 5 to 7 percent of their weight by the end of the program.”
Taking body weight down by 5 to 7 percent can cut your risk
It’s a no-cost way to a healthier lifestyle, and Broadwater said that similar programs and information out there touts what folks can do to be healthier, but there’s less emphasis on how to do it. That’s what her program is aiming to help with.
For those interesting in participating in the program, contact Amber Broadwater at Valley Health, 304-822-2198 or by email, abroadwa@valleyhealthlink.com.
