Hampshire County took a bold step into the future last week by saying an overwhelming “yes” to a school bond call.
Yes, we’ll be paying higher taxes for the next 10 years, But, oh, what we’re going to get for our money.
The state’s School Building Authority has agreed to nearly double what Hampshire County taxpayers agreed to pony up so that over the next decade, 3 new elementary schools will be built to carry a generation of students into the future.
Capon Bridge Elementary will get a new gym; Hampshire High will see upgrades, particularly for security. All our school facilities will get utilities that are both cheaper and better for the environment.
It was a win-win proposition and county voters responded with a resounding yes – more than 60 percent said yes when the call only needed 1 vote more than 50 percent to pass.
Nobody saw such a mandate coming before June 9.
The naysayers were beating the drums louder than ever on social media in the days leading up to Election Day. But the great bulk of us turned our attention to the facts, the pictures and the need instead of the hysteria.
For the collective vision of a bright school future, everyone who chipped in should take a bow. Let’s name a few names in particular.
Let’s start with the committee of citizens – parents, business people, taxpayers and county leaders – who formed the committee that drafted the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan for the county. They’re all people you know and they all said we have to retire these old schools and build anew.
Then committee members like G.T. Parsons went online and lobbied for the cause.
The Board of Education – Debbie Champ, Ed Morgan, Bernie Hott, Bonnie Wilcox and Dee Dee Rinker – had the courage to turn that plan into a call for voters to fund it.
The school administration, led by Superintendent Jeff Pancione, went into action to educate staff, parents and community members about the need.
These folks are champions, every one, along with the 2,884 of us who went to the polls, whether in person or by mail, and said yes.
New schools are the first step in better educating our children. New schools will bring jobs and attract families. New schools will provide a foundation for a bright future here.
To everyone who made that happen, we say thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.