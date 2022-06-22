GREEN SPRING — One of Hampshire County’s earliest settlers — and heroes — will be remembered at a cemetery ceremony Sunday afternoon.
The Cumberland Historical Cemetery Organization, the Hampshire Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution are collaborating on the 2 p.m. Sunday (June 26) ceremony at the Lower McLaughlin Cemetery near the south end of Arnold Stickley Road between Green Spring and Springfield.
“It was just a weed patch for almost a century and a half,” Ed Taylor of the Cumberland group said. His organization adopted the cemetery in 1995, marking the graves of about a dozen people buried there and erecting a 1-ton monument to Daniel McLaughlin.
McLaughlin “was in Yorktown to witness Cornwallis’ surrender” ending the Revolutionary War, Taylor noted. Part of McLaughlin’s payment was the land that encompasses the cemetery and a companion Upper McLaughlin Cemetery at the top of the hill.
His parents, the 1st settlers in the area, are buried there, as are he, his wife and some descendants. The upper cemetery is the resting place of his children and their families.
