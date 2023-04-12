Peabody Ragtime Ensemble

KEYSER — Highland Arts Unlimited is closing out its 50th anniversary season with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Church McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.

From ragtime to dixieland to big band and more the ensemble “edutains” audiences with a blend of informative narrative and virtuoso playing that strolls through America’s musical history.

