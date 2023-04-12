KEYSER — Highland Arts Unlimited is closing out its 50th anniversary season with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Church McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.
From ragtime to dixieland to big band and more the ensemble “edutains” audiences with a blend of informative narrative and virtuoso playing that strolls through America’s musical history.
The Baltimore-based “little big band” of acoustic musicians has been playing for packed halls all over the country, and beyond, with great American sounds for more than 30 years, since the founders were students at the Peabody Conservatory.
The band has performed with and opened for stars such as Roberta Flack, the Smothers Brothers, Phyllis Diller, Aaron Copland and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
The tunes feature various band members in solo and ensemble roles, offering a showcase for their individual talents and providing a variety of textures, genres and styles in the course of a single concert.
They were honored with a Maryland Governor’s Citation for their “dedication to preserving the best of American traditional music from ragtime, jazz and blues band favorites,” and have toured internationally, from Copenhagen to Moscow.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Tickets are $25. Advance tickets are available in Romney at Anderson’s Corner, Reed’s Drug Store, Cannon’s Ace Hardware and The Candlewyck in Keyser; the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland or by calling 304-788-9465.
For special accommodations for those with disabilities please call 304-788-9465 to make arrangements in advance.
This year’s programs are dedicated to Dr. Charles Whitehill for his many years of service to Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.
