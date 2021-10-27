Political theater was at its height last week when state legislators from Maryland’s 3 westernmost counties said they’d like to switch states and join West Virginia.
West Virginia’s leaders said they would welcome Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties “with open arms” while some local Maryland politicians grumbled about the proposal.
And the likelihood of it happening?
About the same as Frederick County, Va., joining the state, an idea that state Senator Charles Trump floated early in 2020.
Thanks, but no thanks.
But Trump, whose 15th District includes Hampshire County, was ever the optimist Monday.
“It’s an interesting thing to think about and talk about,” the Berkeley Springs lawyer said. “It would be wonderful. I hope they come.”
The 5 Republican lawmakers from the 3 western Maryland counties actually began the venture in September, visiting Charleston to float the idea. They followed up with letters earlier this month to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, who also represents the 15th District, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
The Maryland lawmakers said they sought “to open dialogue and request consideration of the possibility of these three Maryland counties to be added as constituent counties to the State of West Virginia.”
They said the request was generated as a result of various constituent requests over the years.
“We believe this arrangement may be mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies,” they wrote.
Trump sees logic in the idea.
“We have so much interaction with our counties to the north and south of us in our panhandle,” he said. “Part of it is the mountains move north south and you’re just crossing rivers.”
The cousins could be comfortable uniting, Delegate Gary Howell of Mineral County said.
“You could easily compare Garrett to Preston County, Allegany to Mineral and Washington to Berkeley,” Howell said.
West Virginia’s governor made the most of the offer.
“All this came to us without us going out,” Justice pointed out. “We’re not going out and looking, you know, to try and recruit counties from other states to West Virginia.”
The Baltimore Sun reported on the plan last week and other Western Maryland officials responded — some not so positively.
“I question why, and who, thought this was a good idea,” Allegany County Board of Commissioners President Jake Shade complained at a commission meeting last Thursday.
While West Virginia’s process for adding counties is provided for in the state constitution, severing the 3 counties from Maryland has a tougher road.
“West Virginia’s process is fairly straightforward,” Howell said. “Our constitution allows us to take on new territory with the consent of the Legislature and a vote of the people.”
But Maryland would have to gain consent from the rest of the state.
“First you have to knock on the door and see if the person is willing to answer before we can discuss how it would work out,” Maryland legislator McKay told The Baltimore Sun.
Even if the counties got Maryland’s “blessing,” as Trump put it, Congress has to weigh in.
Stump said bluntly that’s “something that isn’t going to happen because it has to pass the United States Congress.”
That leaves the proposition where it started — a lot of fun talk.
