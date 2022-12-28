Last January, the Review staff and correspondents boldly looked ahead and laid out a handful of local stories to keep an eye on throughout the year – the “burning questions” of 2022.

Here’s how the stories we said to watch played out over the course of the year. Next week we’ll cast our eye toward 2023.

Founders day

“Animal Land” will be back at the festival to help keep the kids entertained.
Groundbreaking

Architect Patrick Rymer and Superintendent Jeff Pancione address the students and staff at Augusta Elementary during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Central school.
Drive on

Route 50 traffic began flowing over Capon Bridge’s temporary bridge Monday afternoon, freeing the old bridge for repair work. Onsite state inspector Bryson Dolly said the green bridge should be back in use by the end of next year.

