Last January, the Review staff and correspondents boldly looked ahead and laid out a handful of local stories to keep an eye on throughout the year – the “burning questions” of 2022.
Here’s how the stories we said to watch played out over the course of the year. Next week we’ll cast our eye toward 2023.
When will Hampshire County re-enter “green” status on the state Covid-19 tracking map?
The year was off to a rocky start Covid-wise, but with case numbers slowly declining, the county went from gold to yellow in February, and nearing the end of the month settled into “green” territory.
Masks in schools became optional, senior centers were set to open back up, and for the 1st time since August of 2021, the county had the green light.
Literally.
The pandemic began to approach the “endemic” phase. For the 1st time in 2 years of Covid, senior centers opened their doors for in-person dining, and most of the Eastern Panhandle glowed green on the 5-color statewide Covid map.
Even though Hampshire was in the green zone, the county Health Department has continued to offer vaccinations, boosters and weekly case number updates.
Can a Hampshire County resident win the 88th Delegate District seat?
Yes. Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand currently holds it.
The House of Delegates divided itself into 100 single-member districts. The House previously had 67 single and multi-member districts. District 88 and District 89 – now held by Augusta resident Darren Thorne – most notably split Sunrise. The 88th district marries the south and west sides of the county, while 89th takes the houses of New Sunrise and Harvest Hills. Rick Hillenbrand held a close lead over Keith Funkhouser in the May Primary Election, leaving him a seat in the Legislature, as he faced no challenger during the November General election.
When and where will medical marijuana be dispensed in Hampshire County?
Soon, it looks like.
Since early 2020, the wheels have been turning for the medical marijuana industry in Hampshire County. And there’s movement on Sunrise Summit: Curative Growth, which was originally set to open in Springfield, made the move to Sunrise Summit last year, and supply chain issues and contractor availability has pushed the dispensary’s opening into 2023.
They’ve moved into the back end of the building that houses Jill’s Barber Shop, at 22 Hannas Drive. Keep your eye on the Review in the upcoming weeks for more information.
Will Capon Bridge have 2 festivals this year after 2 years without Founders Day?
Why limit the town to 2 festivals, when you can hold 3?
Capon Bridge’s Founders Day Festival was Capon Bridge’s only annual festival in 2020. That was the year Covid restrictions shut everything down, forcing cancellation of Founders Day for the 1st time.
By the next year, Founders Day was no longer the only game in town. Keep the Cacapon Clean announced a new festival, the Cacapon Riverfest, to be held in August.
A surge in Covid forced cancellation of both festivals in 2021.
Restrictions were eased this year, and both festivals were held as planned - the Cacapon Riverfest on June 17-18, and Founders Day September 23-25.
So Capon Bridge had its 2 festivals, but that was not all.
On June 25 Capon Bridge’s Healing Waters Biker Church added a 3rd festival - the Mountain Time Jesus Jam, a Christian music festival featuring music by different performers and bands.
This has given the town a bonus festival — 3 festivals rather than 2 — and all 3 will be continuing, with plans already under way for 2023.
Will outside funding come through to preserve the historic state barn on Depot Street?
Yes. After much anticipation and effort in trying to “Save the Barn,” the old red barn in Romney was selected for a Preservation Alliance of West Virginia grant that awarded $60,000. The possibility of more significant grant money awards was made possible by the efforts of the “Save the Barn” committee. From this committee, an additional $60,000 was fundraised by several events held and organized by the committee, leaving $120,000 that is urgently needed to stabilize the barn. Back in November of this year, Romney’s town council approved the spending limit for the stabilization of the barn. The committee is rushing to get boots on the ground before the weight of the winter season sets in.
The barn is now on the National Register of Historic Places. It was acquired from the state in 2020.
Will Carter Williams be hearing cases at year’s end?
At the end of 2022, Judge Carter Williams is still hearing cases as he awaits the State Supreme Court’s decision on what punishment – if any – he will receive on the charges brought against him a year ago by the Judicial Investigations Commission.
The Judicial Hearing Board heard the complaints against him in mid-June and forwarded its findings and recommendations to the State Supreme Court in September, recommending an unpaid suspension and a whopping fine for the judge.
Williams was stopped by Moorefield police officer Deavonta Johnson in July 2021 because he had a phone in his hand. At the traffic stop, Williams berated Johnson and afterward called multiple local officials – including Johnson’s supervisor.
While Williams’ behavior during and immediately following the traffic stop was found to be unethical, the board concluded that there wasn’t any clear evidence of racism against Johnson, who is African-American, or compelling evidence to hold Williams accountable for a different situation where he walked out of the Moorefield Walmart without paying for his goods. Both Williams and the retailer maintained it was a matter of Williams not paying attention.
Will the new North, West and Central Elementary Schools have new names before they’re built?
While the timeline for the schools’ new names isn’t set in stone yet, Superintendent Jeff Pancione confirmed in November that the new schools would all have brand-new names once they were built. These names – and the new corresponding mascots – would be determined by student input.
The groundbreaking for the Central and North schools took place in October, and while there’s currently no set information on WHEN we can expect the new names and mascots to be decided, 1 thing is very evident.
The kids will play a massive role in determining the names of their schools, helping to unify the student bodies that will come together as the old schools are consolidated into the new ones.
Which will come first — completion of Capon Bridge’s sewer upgrade or renovation of the green bridge?
A year ago it seemed reasonable to hope both Capon Bridge’s town sewer system upgrade and repairs to the bridge over the Cacapon might be completed this year.
Both had been in the works for a while. Engineering plans for the bridge were prepared in 2019 and the contract awarded to Triton Construction in November 2021.
Engineering plans for the sewer system date from 2018, and contractor Thrasher Engineering once predicted the new system could go online in July 2021.
But Thrasher struggled with shortages of materials, and Triton did not get a temporary bridge in place until November, necessary to divert traffic from the green bridge so its deck could be replaced.
Even with the delay, the sewer upgrade is much closer to completion than the work on the bridge. Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham assured the Capon Bridge Town Council earlier this month that “things are winding down.”
Unfortunately one last supply chain problem, a backup generator that cannot be shipped until March, will delay the sewer project’s final completion date to March or April.
“By the end of next year” is the most optimistic estimate given for completion of work on the green bridge. As of last week, workers were still debating how best to remove the bridge’s superstructure so construction of a new deck can begin.
What new eateries will pop up in 2022?
“Good for that’s good for you,” that’s the latest taste in town. Spring Valley Café in Springfield boasts healthy options for health-conscious foodies. Spring Valley Café opened in the summer of 2022. They offer everything from juices, smoothies and protein shakes to breakfast items, salads, snacks, dinner options and even pizza. What’s better than meals provided by a health-focused nurse practitioner Marcia Jones?
A Keyser based food truck has also caught the eyes of county folk last month. Putra’s Hibachi Grill parks itself around various places in Romney and offers grilled Hibachi proteins; chicken, shrimp, steak or vegetables. Sides of fried rice, noodles, Yum Yum Sauce and proteins are also available at reasonable prices. The Putra family opened their food truck doors for business in the spring of 2022. Though Hibachi is traditionally a more Japanese style of cooking and ingredients, those who consume it often refer to it as Chinese food.
