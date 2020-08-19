1BUFFALO — A Toyota manufacturing plant in West Virginia is installing 6 acres of solar panels to reduce its reliance on outside energy, which officials said will be the largest solar array in the state.
The project at the Buffalo plant will produce 2.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy, new sources reported.
The plant is also adopting energy-saving tools. They include smart building technologies to control lighting, heating and air conditioning, and other systems, senior engineering manager Jacob Plasters said this week. A change to LED lighting already has produced a large reduction in daily energy costs, he said.
Established in 1996, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia manufactures nearly 1 million engines and transmissions for the Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and Lexus ES and RX350. In June, it became the first Toyota facility in North America to begin producing hybrid transaxles, which are built for the Highlander and Sienna.
The $4.9 million solar array is scheduled to be complete by March and expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the plant by 1,822 metric tons annually.
Inspection set for tunnel that cost
hundreds of lives
2GAULEY BRIDGE — A West Virginia tunnel where hundreds of construction workers died from silica-choked passageways is set to undergo its first inspection in more than 80 years, its owner said.
The 3.1 mile (5 kilometers) Hawks Nest Tunnel has diverted water from the New River to power a hydroelectric plant since the 1930s. Brookfield Renewable, the owner of the Hawks Nest Dam, said the inspection will determine whether repairs are needed.
To accommodate the inspection, a nearby reservoir will be lowered by 25 feet (7.6 meters) starting Sept. 8, news sources reported.
During the tunnel’s construction, thousands of workers were exposed to lethal concentrations of silica dust while drilling through the sandstone of Gauley Mountain. At least 764 men who built the tunnel died within five years of its completion, according to Martin Cherniack, a medical doctor who wrote a book about the incident.
Family treatment courts being added in 3 areas
3CHARLESTON — Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources allocated up to $1.5 million in connection with a recent pharmaceutical settlement, the Supreme Court said in a news release. The program will be expanded to include Braxton, Logan and McDowell counties.
The family treatment courts in Boone, Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph and Roane counties will continue to be funded through a separate grant from the department. If funding is available, three more family treatment courts are expected to open next year in locations that have not yet been determined.
Family treatment courts serve people with substance use disorders who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases.
Hospital system
restructuring plan approved
4CHARLESTON — Thomas Health will emerge from bankruptcy and enable workers to keep their jobs with the West Virginia hospital system under a restructuring plan approved by a federal judge.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Charleston approved the plan Friday. Thomas Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.
Thomas Health said in a news release it anticipates that financing for the restructuring plan will be completed by mid-September.
Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Health Physician Partners, all in the Charleston area. The hospital system has about 1,650 employees.
Man sentenced to life for helping kill daughter’s boyfriend
5WELCH — A man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in West Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., received the sentence in McDowell County Circuit Court, according to news sources. He was charged with first-degree murder in the February 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.
McClure’s daughter, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the slaying.
McGuire’s body was discovered in September 2019 in a grave at a residence in southern West Virginia.
Larry McClure said it was his daughter’s idea to kill McGuire and he went along with it.
He did not show remorse during the sentencing, the newspaper reported, and the judge opted not to allow the possibility of parole.
“This was not a single violent act, it was a conscious decision,’’ McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish said. “You tortured this man for three days before you killed him.’’
Historic theater to
install new projector, sound system
6HUNTINGTON — A historic movie theater in West Virginia will receive a new projector and sound system thanks in part to an anonymous gift.
The Marshall Artists Series at Marshall University said in a statement that it received the gift to invest in equipment to expand program offerings at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
The upgrades were set to be installed this week, the statement said.
“We were thrilled to receive funding for an upgrade to the outdated equipment at the Keith-Albee and are looking forward to a new and improved film experience for our patrons,’’ said Marshall Artists Series Executive Director Penny Watkins.
Along with private donations, the project also was made possible in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act through the West Virginia Humanities Council, the statement said.
Appeal filed over
ruling on how
candidates appear
on ballot
7CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials have appealed a federal judge’s ruling that the way candidates are placed on ballots in the state is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued an injunction last week ordering West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to establish a new way to determine the order that candidates appear on ballots before the Nov. 3 general election.
Warner appealed, asking the court to stop the injunction, so that even if it agrees with the ruling, the state wouldn’t have to revamp the ballot until after the election, news sources reported.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Dakota Nelson. The Democratic Party candidate for the state House in District 16 challenged the state law that says “The party whose candidate for president received the highest number of votes at the last preceding presidential election is to be placed in the left, or first column, row or page.’’
Chambers wrote in his order that said the law in question is an “unquestionably partisan provision.’’
Warner declined to comment on the case Tuesday since it is an ongoing legal proceeding.
Ground broken for Marshall University flight school
8CHARLESTON — Ground has been broken on a facility that will house Marshall University’s flight school.
A ceremony was held last week at Charleston’s Yeager Airport for the university’s new Bill Noe Flight School. The facility, which include classrooms and a 12,000-square-foot hangar, is expected to open for the fall 2021 semester, Marshall said in a news release.
The statement said the university is applying to the Federal Aviation Administration to start a pilot school that, if approved, would enable Marshall to offer a commercial pilot bachelor’s degree. Students would take the flight school’s FAA curriculum at Yeager Airport and general education courses at Marshall’s South Charleston campus.
Marshall said the flight school will have about 200 students when fully operational and graduate 50 commercial pilots each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.