CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced yesterday that West Virginians can now register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, change a life, vaccine sweepstakes.
West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov
Rules, FAQ's, and prize information are available on the website.
"This is a lifechanging opportunity in more ways than one," said Gov. Justice. "You have the power to not only safeguard your health as we continue to battle COVID-19, but you can also take home a number of wonderful prizes. It's a win-win situation that I hope all West Virginians will take advantage of."
The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.
