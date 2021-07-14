MARTINSBURG — a 38-year-old woman from Augusta pled guilty to her part in drug dealing that ran for 10 months here last year.
Jessica Lee Lynch pled Thursday in federal district court to a single count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base.
Lynch admitted to working with another individual to distribute the controlled substances from January through October 2020.
Lynch faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office worked closely with the Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office to bring this case forward. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated.
Lynch was arrested early last July by Hampshire County sheriff’s deputies in a raid on a house off Critton Owl Hollow Road that nabbed 10 people at a yard party during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
When officers arrived at the house, they found several people standing outside who all took off running. Each was chased down. o
