CAPON BRIDGE — Sewer system upgrades for Capon Bridge reached a new milestone in last Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, with the first reading of an ordinance authorizing construction — 1 of 2 ordinances on which the town council was asked to act.
The meeting began with a hearing on an ordinance establishing a Capon Bridge Municipal Building Commission. No one attended to comment on the ordinance, and it later received its final vote of approval.
The ordinance authorizing construction of an upgraded sewer system received its first reading at the meeting. It must be read 3 times before approval, with a public hearing held prior to its final reading on Oct. 13.
The upgrades will increase system capacity by about 50 percent, allowing Capon Bridge to receive sewage from the Capon Bridge Technology Park. All but one of the necessary easements needed to pipe this sewage over Bear Garden Mountain has been signed, and only 80 percent are required before work could begin.
At this point, no one is sure how much the project will cost, attorney John Stump of Steptoe and Johnson told council members as he presented the new ordinance.
The exact costs will not be known until the project is bid and a contractor chosen, he explained, assuring the council that the town is not locked into the agreement at this point.
Stump reported Thrasher representative Dan Ferrell is still resolving the last permits needed, since the number of DEP staff working from home right now has slowed everything down.
The project should be ready for bid in 4 weeks or so. In the meantime, Stump wanted the town council to move ahead with an ordinance that authorizes costs not to exceed $3,182,000. The actual cost should be somewhat lower, Stump said, and a supplement would be prepared once the actual costs are known.
The council meeting began with the swearing in of successful candidates from the July 28 municipal election — Mayor Laura Turner and council members Tom Hinkle and Chris Turner, for terms of office that began Aug. 4.
The town recorder position remained vacant. The council asked town clerk Penny Feather to fill in as recorder until a recorder can be found, receiving the recorder’s salary.
Mayor Turner suggested that a local resident might want to take the part-time office assistant position the town has been advertising, and serve as recorder as well, receiving pay for both positions. The recorder must be a town resident, though the other position is open to anyone.
The mayor also said she would like to begin council meetings by announcing upcoming events, and encouraged residents to notify her.
She also encouraged people to complete the census, noting that this is a way to help the community. Every person counted in the census brings thousands of dollars back to the area, as part of the tax money received by the federal government is distributed back to local communities in the form of federal aid for schools, highways and other local needs — with census population figures used to determine a community’s fair share.
In other business, the mayor announced the town offices will be closed the week of August 17-21, since town clerk Penny Feather will be on vacation and the resignation of office assistant Kristin Bareiro has left the town without anyone to staff the office in her absence.
The town needs 3 residents of Capon Bridge to volunteer for the new municipal building commission. Once the building commission is in place, allowing the town to borrow the necessary funds, the town can settle the Macdonald-Brinker court case requiring the town to construct a new bridge on Duff Lane.
A new police officer, J. D. Smith, was sworn in, giving the town a total of 3 policemen. Smith has worked for Hampshire County for 3 years as a sheriff’s deputy.
A business permit was approved for Mountain View Solar to add 4 more solar panels to the roof of The River House, all donated through the company’s Community Giveback Program that allows its customers to designate a non-profit to receive a free solar panel.
Alanna McGuinn donated the $70 she received as a municipal election worker back to the town, and the council voted to donate the money to the Capon Bridge Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.