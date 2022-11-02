The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation has been allocated $23,000 in NIP tax credits through the West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program. Qualifying gifts of $500 to $3,000 can be made to the Foundation to earn a 50% West Virginia income tax credit for the donor. 

Because these West Virginia NIP tax credits actually reduce your state tax liability, a $1,000 gift to the Community Foundation translates into an actual $500 out-of-pocket expense, even less if donors itemize deductions on their federal tax return. Programs supported by NIP tax credits serve low-income residents in highly distressed neighborhoods, and certain restrictions apply for contributions to be eligible.

