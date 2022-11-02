The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation has been allocated $23,000 in NIP tax credits through the West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program. Qualifying gifts of $500 to $3,000 can be made to the Foundation to earn a 50% West Virginia income tax credit for the donor.
Because these West Virginia NIP tax credits actually reduce your state tax liability, a $1,000 gift to the Community Foundation translates into an actual $500 out-of-pocket expense, even less if donors itemize deductions on their federal tax return. Programs supported by NIP tax credits serve low-income residents in highly distressed neighborhoods, and certain restrictions apply for contributions to be eligible.
The West Virginia Legislature sets aside $3 million annually in NIP tax credits to help nonprofit organizations serving distressed neighborhoods and at-risk populations. Donors can use the tax credits to reduce liability for West Virginia Personal Income Tax or Corporate Net Income Tax by up to 50% annually. Credits may be used over a 5-year period.
“Tax credits can help donors make sizable gifts that will benefit our community this year, and forever,” says Amy Pancake, Director of Affiliates for the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation. “These NIP-eligible gifts will support our Community Impact Funds in the five counties we serve – Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, and Hardy – as well as other endowed funds that address critical needs in our communities.”
The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation was founded in 1995 to work with local donors to build permanent community endowment. Funds are invested, and grants and scholarships are awarded from the annual gains. Individuals or businesses interested in donating to funds benefitting Hampshire County can call (304) 822-7200 to reserve NIP credits and discuss how their gift will be used to benefit local charities. Credits will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
