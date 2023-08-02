0726 Peach Fest 2.JPG

ROMNEY — It’s peach peak season here, and the 10th annual West Virginia Peach Festival will show for it this weekend.

The three-day festival that expands from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to Taggart Hall and the Hampshire County Public Library brings a touch of something sweet to satisfy everyone’s palate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.