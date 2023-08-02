ROMNEY — It’s peach peak season here, and the 10th annual West Virginia Peach Festival will show for it this weekend.
The three-day festival that expands from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to Taggart Hall and the Hampshire County Public Library brings a touch of something sweet to satisfy everyone’s palate.
Peach Chairwoman Barbie Hillenbrand said, “None of this would be like it is today if it wasn’t for these awesome people that are so community-minded.”
The festival will officially commence Friday with an opening with Delegate Darren Thorne (R-89) at the WVSDB main stage (at the bend between Shaffer Funeral Home and The Country Store on Main).
The Peach Pageant will begin at 6 p.m., and this year, there are over 100 contestants across 10 age divisions, including 11 boys – making the biggest Peach Pageant yet.
This year is April Duncan’s first year in directing the Peach Pageant, and she said that the pageant is an “all crown event,” meaning all contestants will receive a small tiara or crown.
Duncan shared that the 2023 Miss West Virginia Karrington Childress will commence the show alongside former Hampshire County Queen Peyton Duncan. 2023 Miss West Virginia’s Teen Allison Dodson and all 2023 Hampshire County Fair winners will also attend as guests at this pageant.
“This pageant will only be a festival pageant for the moment, but it will give the kids confidence to go on and pursue other pageants,” Duncan said.
The pageant will be held at the WVSDB Brannon Building, which has a capacity for only 225 people. Due to limited capacity, Duncan asked that only families and parents of the contestants to be in the auditorium on Friday night.
With over 100 craft and 15 food vendors, endless children’s and adults’ activities, pony rides, a car show, history reenactments, a pet show and infinite fun – the festival began its work in January with the help of 17 committed volunteers.
Hillenbrand said that next year’s planning might start earlier, and the pageant may be scheduled over two days.
Saturday at 11 a.m. will bring folks to the parade that will start on School Street, go up Main Street and end at High Street.
New this year, the Fort Mill Foundation will sponsor its first-ever Peach Derby on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Taggart Hall grounds. Peach attendees will be able to “bet” on their horses for $5 – but don’t miss Saturday’s derby hat fashion show at 2:30 p.m.
On Sunday, folks are encouraged to dress up for a historical church service that begins at 9 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal.
The focus of the entertainment, such as music, food and a petting zoo, will hover in the state school grounds, but several other peachy offerings are ripening at several businesses downtown, including a “Husband’s Day Care” at the American Legion Post 91. Don’t forget to swing by the county library on Saturday for several activities, games and peach ice cream making.
Rain is on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, so pack those raincoats because the packed three-day festival is rain or shine.
Folks will be able to traverse downtown in search of what interests them. The library will hold multiple fun activities for kids and adults on Saturday, so remember to swing by. Carriage rides will be available all weekend, and don’t forget to tip the driver for the free shuttle bus drive.
Hillenbrand said it takes a lot of “time and dedication” to pull everything together for a successful event.
“The sponsors are vitally important to the success as well,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Peach Fest Highlights
WVSDB campus unless noted
Friday
11:30: Opening, Rotary Grill luncheon
12: Kick-off with Del. Thorne
2:30 Pet show/parade
6: Pageant
Live music performances at 1:30, 4, 5:30 and 7.
Saturday
10-4: Car show, Main St.
10-4: Petting zoo/pony rides
10-4: HCPL activities, Davis House tours (at library)
11: Peach parade on Main St.
1: Cornhole tournament, S. High St.
Live music performances at 10, 12, 1, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 5:30 and 7.
Sunday
9: Historical church service at St. Stephen’s
10:30: WV’s Got Talent
11: Motorcycle show downtown
1: Peachy bake-off
2: Peach eating contest
Live music performances at 12, 1:30 and 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.