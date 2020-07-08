Connectivity issues and minimal state guidance fuel debate over school’s start
ROMNEY — With the start of school a “constantly moving target,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended full-time, 5-days-a-week school once August 19 rolls around, though all reentry plans are subject to change pending further state guidance.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Pancione reiterated the possible plans regarding the start of school during a global pandemic in simple terms: full-time school, part-time school, and full remote learning.
“I recommend we go 5 days a week, unless something changes,” Pancione advised. “If they’re there for 4 days, why not be there for 5? We can front-load the instruction, all up front, in case in a month or so they have to close the in-person schools.”
The part-time learning, which was discussed at length during the June 29 school board meeting, detailed that instructional time would be split between in-person and remote learning, and Pancione and the board agreed Monday night that not much would be gained from this split.
Does full-time learning mean that the school day will go about the same as always?
Certainly not, Pancione explained, adding that practices will be in place to minimize potential exposure by staff and students and attempt to eliminate close contact.
Some possibilities for this model would be that all assemblies be virtual, the return of students to school could be staggered and that cafeterias could be closed for full capacity.
“If we go for 5 days, some people won’t be happy. If we don’t go for 5 days, some people won’t be happy,” Pancione remarked. “Either we’re in or we’re out.”
Board President Debbie Champ supported this full-time instruction model, though she was skeptical that students would even see the inside of a classroom come Aug. 19.
“My gut tells me we aren’t going to school this fall,” Champ said. “We need to be fully prepared to go virtual.”
The one element that is needed to go fully virtual is currently one of Hampshire County’s weaknesses: connectivity. Lack of reliable Internet is arguably one of the biggest issues that face the county during the conversation of virtual school.
After the initial closing of schools in March, when Hampshire County students switched from in-person to online learning, between 80 and 90 percent of students said they had connectivity at their homes.
What the schools found out, Pancione said, was that it was spotty and unreliable Internet. He suggested that, at this point, close to 50 percent of students in the county are underserved by their Internet.
Because Hampshire County has not yet received official state guidance regarding the return to school, there are many unanswered logistical questions.
Champ asked if there is a way to find out which students would be considered high-risk for COVID-19, and if there was a way they could participate in remote learning without the impersonal element.
“I don’t want the kids to just be sent packets, like, ‘here, do this,’” Champ said.
Vice President Ed Morgan had another thought about the remote learning that occurred this spring, saying, “This spring, I think some kids probably got grades they didn’t deserve.” He added that there needed to be an element of responsibility and accountability when students complete remote schoolwork.
With the parent surveys that Pancione has started sending out, community members can voice their opinions about whether or not they feel comfortable sending their children to school in-person, and those survey responses can help guide the board moving forward to the start of school next month.
Board member Bernie Hott also suggested that surveys be sent out to teachers as well, so their voices can also be heard.
“It’s just not a good situation for anyone,” Hott commented. “We’re caught between a brick and a hard place.”
Later this week, Pancione said he will share these possible plans with the principals, and a finalized plan for the start of school will be presented to the board July 15 and the parents shortly after.
Without state directives, nothing can be set in stone. With the board, the staff and the families in the county all holding their breath to see exactly what the new landscape for Hampshire County education will look like, Hott summed it up at Monday night’s meeting: “This sure is a mess.”
