ROMNEY — “Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile.”
It may not be Christmas time in the city, but it’s certainly Christmas time in Romney, and last weekend was the culmination of holiday celebrations in this little mountain town.
Starting bright and early at 8 a.m., the festivities were off in a flash in the holiday bustle of downtown Romney.
The annual breakfast with Santa returned to the fire hall this year, and fire chief G.T. Parsons revealed that 403 breakfasts were served to the community.
“What a great day to be in Romney. We can’t thank our wonderful patrons for coming to breakfast with Santa,” the Romney Fire Company posted on Facebook Saturday evening. “It truly was a great day in our town.”
Also at the fire hall was a flurry of activity below in the engine bay: gingerbread house construction, sponsored by the Hampshire County Public Library. Children’s librarian Amy Lauderback said last week that the library was going to be providing materials for approximately 300 gingerbread houses.
The breakfast and gingerbread houses wrapped up at 11 a.m., which gave businesses and organizations enough time to get lined up on Rosemary Lane for the 10th Romney Christmas parade, sponsored by both the Hampshire Review and the Romney Fire Company.
Last year, the parade was canceled because of Covid-19 concerns, and 2019’s parade was canceled because of bad weather.
This year, organizers said the parade would return, rain or shine, and return it did.
With a vengeance.
This year saw the biggest turnout for parade participants (with about 70 organizations/businesses making an appearance), as well as a return to Main Street.
The parade hasn’t been held on Main Street in years, but on Birch Lane instead. This year, the Town of Romney, the police force (Town of Romney, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department and the W.Va. State Police) and Department of Highways worked together to close Route 50 between noon and 1 p.m. for the parade.
“It has been a long time since we have had a parade this good,” commented Teresa Soley on Facebook. “I can't wait for next year’s!”
FNB Bank returned with their 81st annual Christmas party for the kids, with Santa, elves, a gingerbread man and a Mountaineer all spreading holiday cheer to the families who participated in the drive-through party.
For the 2nd year, Winterfest provided magical additions to the festive day, including a holiday “Christkindl” market (inspired by the traditional German holiday markets), where vendors gathered to show their wares to wandering eyes and listen to carolers.
In what was probably the biggest hit of the weekend, the horse-drawn sleigh rides through Romney, held on Friday and Saturday, were sold out in nearly no time.
Organizer Barbie Hillenbrand called the 1st-ever sleigh rides “an overwhelming success.”
The ticket sales soared so high that the Friday night’s tickets were sold out by 6:35 p.m., and Saturday’s tickets were sold out by noon.
“It was great to hear the jingle bells throughout the town as the horses pulled the sleighs, but the schedule developed for the rides was a bit too aggressive,” Hillenbrand said on Monday. “The horses let us know when they were done.”
Jack and Rusty were the only horses running the sleighs, and with 560 total passengers getting a chance to ride, the horses were exhausted by the end of the weekend, she said.
Hillenbrand added also that maybe next year, advance sales would be offered to potentially combat any scheduling mistakes.
Crafts, historical talks, auctions and Christmas concerts also drew folks into Romney last weekend, adding more layers to what shaped up to be a chock-full weekend of festive fun.
