Rhonda Dante was Nicole Connell’s school nurse when she was in middle school, and now she’s taking over for her as lead school nurse for Hampshire County Schools.
She officially stepped into the role July 1, and Dante is helping her successor ease into her new role.
Dante has been helping Connell with the transition since early spring, ensuring a strong start to the beginning of the school year – which starts Aug. 22.
“She is the best role model,” Connell said of working closely with Dante, who has worked with Hampshire County Public schools for over 20 years.
Connell notes that Dante has “very large shoes to fill,” and that she hopes to provide to the county as much as Dante has.
Dante shared her assessment of Connell, saying, “Nicole is confident, communicates well and will definitely be an advocate for our students and her co-workers.”
Back in middle school, having Dante as a school nurse definitely had an impact, Connell said, and was something that contributed to her decision in pursuing a nursing career. Dante’s care and love for the community became obvious, she said, and it is what ultimately kept Connell in Hampshire County and nudged her to go for the lead nurse position.
Connell said she’s eager for the upcoming year, noting that there are more nurses starting this year than they have had in the past.
The nurses have a lot of kids to serve and a lot of concerns to address, especially after having to experience the turmoil that Covid-19 brought to the schools and the hospitals. But Connell says she’s keen to kick-off the year strongly.
With Dante’s aid, 6 total nurses and 3 substitute nurses by her side, Connell is thankful for the support and is looking forward to the presence and vitality of her team.
“We are ready to jump into the school year with a good team, a young team, that is ready to take on whatever we can,” Connell said excitedly.
