ROMNEY — Radio-controlled water meters are being installed across Romney.
Office Manager Kerri Shreve told the Town Council at its monthly meeting Monday night that large meters at commercial sites are in place and residential meters will be installed across the system starting next week.
“Eight hundred meters arrived today,” she told the Council.
The entire installation should be finished in “3 or 4” weeks, she said.
The system has individual meters beam usage data to Town Hall several times a day, alerting operators when unusual usage is detected, generally indicating a leak.
That information can save money for customers and speed up repairs to the aging system.
Some water lines under Romney — as well as sewer lines — are likely to be upgraded next year during nearly simultaneous projects on the 2 systems.
Thrasher Group is heading both projects, which are being funded primarily by grants, from the USDA for water and West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection for sewer.
Both projects are in the design stage and could go to bid by the end of the year, engineer Eric Sherrard told the 5 council members present. Outgoing councilman John Duncan was absent.
In other business:
• Steve Reckart was sworn in as police judge to replace Larry Johnson, who resigned as of Monday.
Reckart served 26 years with the West Virginia State Police and after he retired became Moorefield’s police chief for a decade.
His term runs only through June 30 because police judges have to be reappointed annually.
• Councilwoman Paula O’Brien said the town cleanup April 22-23 resulted in 15 tons of debris being hauled away. It cost $7,350 to pay Apple Valley Waste to run 4 trucks through town and $1,350 in fees to the transfer station.
• The council gave a unanimous OK to an ordinance to apply for home rule in 6 areas.
Once approved, the application goes to the Municipal Home Rule Board for consideration. The state board has its quarterly meeting July 13 and requires applications in hand 30 days before, so Romney is rescheduling its June meeting to June 6, the 1st Monday, to give the ordinance its final reading.
• The council revised its engineering service agreement with Thrasher Group for the upcoming water project to meet USDA grant requirements.
• Final approval was given to creation of an Arts Commission that will serve an advisory to the council.
• First reading was unanimously approved for a revised nuisance ordinance.
• A grant application for a $14,337 lawn mower for the wastewater treatment plant was OK’d. The town will have to pay $3,584, 25% of the cost to replace a 7-year-old mower.
• The council gave town attorney Logan Mantz the go-ahead to explore parks and recreation grants that the state is beginning to make available to see if any fit with Romney’s needs.
• The lift pump at the Romney Community Pool is being turned on this week as the pool prepares to open by June 1.
• Proclamations for Community Action Month and Safe Drinking Water Week were approved.
