ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s ambulance service is getting half a new vehicle.
The County Commission gave the go-ahead at last week’s meeting for the agency to order a new Ford F-450 engine and chassis to replace the oldest county ambulance, a 2012 Dodge 4-wheel drive.
But the “box” – the ambulance chamber with all its fittings and equipment – will be lifted off the Dodge and fitted on the Ford.
Brian “Tad” Malcolm, who oversees the ambulance service, said the savings by replacing only the undercarriage are about $70,000.
In addition, it’s a faster turnaround.
“It will be done in 90 to 120 days as opposed to a year to get a new one,” he told the commissioners.
The ambulance box will be rewired as part of the process and the new truck will need emergency lights, painting and graphics. The total cost is $158,766, Malcolm said. The upgrade comes with a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty.
Commissioners unanimously approved the deal.
“For me, it’s all about safety,” Commissioner Dave Cannon said.
Puffinburger said the rejuvenated ambulance could be in service by fall.
In other business:
• Commissioners gave Malcolm and EMS Captain Terry Puffinburger permission to advertise for a project manager to oversee construction of the ambulance squad’s new home on Sunrise Summit.
Malcolm and Puffinburger told commissioners the project needed someone with both expertise and time to ensure it’s done right.
• Two cell towers in the county are being upgraded by their owners.
• Commissioners told organizer Trina Cox they supported having the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival resume this year on the last Saturday in June.
Gov. Jim Justice said a week ago that festivals and fairs can be held after May 1 and his administration is issuing guidelines this week for the events.
Cox said her group is beginning to contact acts that had originally been booked for the canceled 2020 festival to see if they want to perform this year.
All 3 commissioners expressed a hope that the festival could be staged with minimal limitations and policing of the crowd.
