Yellow Spring native mans the stressful, emotional frontline in Myrtle Beach
She grew up in Yellow Spring, watching her Aunt Marsha, a nurse, take care of and nurture her family. Brooke always had the same desire.
Brooke, 27, is now a nurse herself in Myrtle Beach, on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic. And it’s far from the relaxing, fun-filled vacation the name “Myrtle Beach” so often implies.
“My job has always been stressful,” Brooke admitted, “but that stress has multiplied since this pandemic began.”
Stress is a given as far as a nursing career. Brooke said she loves being able to impact and give back to others, so she tries to take the stress in stride during her job at Conway Medical Center.
“People never forget how you made them feel, and I strive to advocate and give them my all,” she remarked. “It’s so rewarding to know that you’ve touched someone’s life during such an unknown time for them.”
An “unknown time” can definitely describe the last 2 years with the Covid pandemic, and Brooke said Myrtle Beach has experienced multiple waves, not unlike her childhood home of Hampshire County.
And not the kind of “wave” you would want to experience at Myrtle Beach.
This is the 3rd wave of the pandemic, Brooke said, and it’s grim.
“Patients tend to be much sicker this time around, with a much younger population,” she explained. “Patients are coming in on admission, able to walk and not be on much oxygen.”
And just a few days later, she added, they’re in the ICU on a ventilator.
Myrtle Beach has about a 57 percent vaccination rate. For comparison, Hampshire has 40 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
With about 33 new Covid cases per day, Brooke said the hospital situation down south is similar to the Eastern Panhandle’s, with a common refrain: not enough beds.
“We’re having to hold patients in the ER for 3 to 4 days just to receive a bed,” Brooke described. “Our ICU is packed with about 5 to 10 patients waiting per day to be transferred to them.”
It’s an emotional time for frontline workers, having to constantly cope with stress as well as heart-wrenching experiences in the workplace.
At the beginning of 2021, Brooke was caring for a Covid patient who was in her mid-30s, admitted just 2 days after the patient’s husband died of the virus.
He left behind his wife and 2 beautiful daughters.
Brooke said the woman didn’t want to be admitted to the hospital. She wasn’t feeling the best, and the next thing she knew, she was in Brooke’s unit, requiring maximum oxygen therapy prior to ventilation.
“At times, she was hopeless,” Brooke said. “With everything going on in her life, I just wanted her to know that she didn’t have to be isolated from everyone.”
Brooke spent the majority of her shifts gowned up in the Covid pod, giving the woman company during her stay.
Brooke said that seeing people lose their spouse due to the virus has been nothing short of “heartbreaking.”
“There are families unable to visit their loved ones during their last hours,” she said. “We’ve sometimes been able to arrange end-of-life visits or (video) calls, but for the most part, staff is the only people that get to be around patients at this time.”
Managing stress is hard, and Brooke said with her job at Conway and her 2nd job at a wound center once a week, she’s always just going, going, going.
She also spoke on behalf of her fellow nurses in Myrtle Beach, Hampshire and everywhere in between.
“You may have had Covid before, but that doesn’t make you invincible. Our numbers continue to increase, as well as hospitalization numbers,” she said. “Us nurses are unsure if we can handle it all over again.”
And when it comes to the vaccine?
“Everyone has a choice in the matter, but I strongly recommend you getting your vaccine if you’re on the fence about it,” Brooke said. “The amount of people that have begged for it when it’s too late is just heartbreaking. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”
