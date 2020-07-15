When Hampshire High School valedictorian Faith Solecki was a freshman, she attended the homecoming football game, something she wouldn’t normally do, and it ended up being one of her favorite memories from her time in high school.
“When we were all hanging out and laughing, we forgot all the stress and the social responsibilities of school and just had fun,” she reminisced. “Tons of goofy pictures were taken from that night, and we all drank a lot of hot chocolate.”
At that football game, there was no way Solecki would have been able to see how her senior year would end: suddenly and due to a global pandemic.
“I was really nervous and fearful as the virus began to ramp up,” Solecki recalled. “The experience made me humble to the vulnerabilities of our bodies, and I had to take care in traveling between my mom’s and my dad’s because I had many high-risk family members.”
While COVID-19 forced the entire county to adapt with virtual learning, Solecki was ahead of the curve already when it came to online education.
Solecki participated in the HHS dual enrollment program with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, so when she completed her senior year she also ended with an associate’s degree. She even ended up being involved in Eastern’s honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.
The other positive to being dual-enrolled was that she was familiar with an online learning platform.
‘The transition wasn’t difficult for me,” Solecki said. “But unfortunately I was not able to attend Hampshire in person my last 2 years of high school, but I did try to remain involved in the actions of my senior class.”
She cited her family as her main support system, saying that they have always supported her life choices and academic decisions.
“There have been many bumps in the road on the way to success, and my family has always been there to help me navigate the difficult terrain of growing up,” she said, also adding that her “tight network” of close friends helped her get through her high school career.
Solecki, who lives in Capon Bridge, worked as a dietary aide at a retirement and healthcare facility in Winchester while she completed her years at HHS, which certainly kept her busy.
“I was committed to that job, and it took up a large portion of my week,” Solecki admitted. “Taking college courses my last 2 years of high school and working part-time in a different state had its stressful moments, but it taught me to balance my effort and my stress.”
She will be leaving Hampshire County in August, heading to Virginia Beach as a student at Regent University, where she’s planning on majoring in business with a concentration in accounting.
“High school is where we learn about ourselves and about the world. Hampshire gave me an environment to grow and learn more about myself and what I wanted to do with my life,” she explained. “I look forward to this next chapter of my educational career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.