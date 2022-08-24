River access

Anglers will have a new access point on the Cacapon River at Capon Bridge for launching canoes and kayaks.

CAPON BRIDGE — Anglers from Hampshire County and beyond now have 2 new Eastern Panhandle water access points: 1 on the Cacapon and 1 at Mount Storm lake.

Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the completion of both access points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.