CAPON BRIDGE — Anglers from Hampshire County and beyond now have 2 new Eastern Panhandle water access points: 1 on the Cacapon and 1 at Mount Storm lake.
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the completion of both access points.
DNR District Fisheries Biologist Brandon Keplinger emphasized the improved safety features of the Capon Bridge access.
“It’s a concrete ramp, which will help eliminate slipping and sliding in the river mud that typically accompanies the walk-down ramps,” he said. “It’s meant for super easy access to get canoes and kayaks directly into the stream.”
As far as the launch’s location, you can’t miss it: it’s about a quarter-mile upstream from Route 50 on Christian Church Road. There’s ample parking, and a possibility for 2 different float trips. Keplinger said one is more of a standard float, and the other is for the more ambitious floaters.
“A long float down to the 127 bridge, and a comfortable float down from Yellow Springs North,” he said.
The river is a staple in the Capon Bridge community, and a longtime favorite for anglers looking for small water. It’s also a good spot for smallmouth bass.
The 2nd Eastern Panhandle access point reopens Mount Storm Lake to boaters. The ramp was closed earlier in the year prior to its upgrade – an upgrade that Keplinger said was sorely needed.
“Historically, we had 2, poor earthen ramps into an impoundment that is more than a thousand surface acres,” he explained.
The ramp has been well loved, and prop washes from the boats caused erosion and made for tricky launches. Keplinger said he thinks anglers will love the new setup on the lake.
“We’ve established a large courtesy dock, and at full pool there will be 3 handicapped access points to use a concrete ramp to access and fish off the dock,” he said, “as well as use it to tie up boats when launching.”
The ramp at Mount Storm Lake is also concrete, same as the one in Capon Bridge, and it has been constructed far enough into the water that boats can be launched regardless of the water level – and at any time of year.
There is also ample parking for tow vehicles and trailers.
The construction of these developed access points is funded by sportsmen through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, as well as by excise taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment through the federal Sportfishing and Wildlife Restoration Acts.
