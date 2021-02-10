ROMNEY — A new maintenance supervisor and a new plan for filling in maintenance crunches are in place after Romney’s February Town Council meeting Monday.
Robbie Clower was promoted to maintenance supervisor. He replaces Richard Kizer, who died of Covid-19 late last month.
“He’s stepped up to the plate and he’s here when you need him,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said. “He’s proved himself.”
One of Clower’s 1st tasks will be to work with Councilman Derek Shreve and iron out details of a motion the council approved Monday night to have employees at HMI, where Shreve is a manager, to work for the town on maintenance projects during the HMI staffers’ “less-than-peak” hours.
“We’re trying to work smart and at the same time get the tasks down that need to be done,” Keadle said of the proposed arrangement.
As an example, she said, snow and ice have kept the town’s maintenance crew busy so the Christmas lights haven’t come down yet.
“They’ve been up too long,” she said. Workers from HMI could help with that.
In other business:
• A public hearing before the council meeting drew no input on an ordinance to issue bonds for the waterworks upgrade’s design.
The ordinance went into effect when the council voted 5-0 to approve its 3rd reading later in Monday’s meeting. Councilman Derek Shreve was absent.
Attorney John Stump of Steptoe and Johnson told the council this was the 3rd of 4 actions they would need to take regarding the project.
• Appointments to town commissions and boards included Linda Smith and Josh Moreland to the board of zoning appeals, Sharon Hallmark to the building commission, David Allen to the police board and Carter Wagoner to the historic landmark commission.
• The restored park on Depot Street was named Depot Station Park.
• The communitree grant program with the Cacapon Institute was approved for another year.
• The council OK’d a grant for a new police vehicle to replace one of the town’s older cars. The federal grants that fund the purchase require the town to pay 25 percent of the cost.
• Accounting moves were made on the depreciation policy and the coal severance tax, along with the OK to migrate the town’s books to a new software system.
• Business Office Manager Kerri Shreve was approved to come off an initial 6-month probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.