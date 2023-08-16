Strothers

A new undergraduate scholarship will honor the hard work of two late Hampshire County farmers, all while supporting the education of WVU School of Nursing students with financial need.

The new endowed undergraduate scholarship, the Marvin “Jack” and Ruth Strother Memorial Nursing Scholarship, valued at $25,000, has been created by their daughter, Bonnie DeHaven.

