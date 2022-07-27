ROMNEY — Stuffed animals are generally thought of as fun, adorable toys, but to first responders? They’re practically necessities.
Bethel United Methodist Church and Romney First Methodist Church have reawakened the need for a stuffed animal drive. Three months ago, retired pastor Ted Heckert – whose church community held a similar drive several years ago – along with his daughter Shellmarie Skinner, saw the need to bring back the stuffed animal drive after learning that a child broke down in tears after a car accident.
The responding deputy and medic found themselves empty-handed.
“First responders are going into situations that nobody wants to go into,” commented Skinner, whose son Derek is a Hampshire County EMT.
Heckert explained that many firemen and EMTs are buying stuffed animals out of their own pockets to bring comfort to the children that find themselves in unfortunate, high-stress situations.
Stuffed toys could provide comfort for children and ease their minds off of stressful situations, Heckert added.
He also pointed out that many children associate law enforcement officers with being bad people. A stuffed animal can break the ice and make children realize that those in uniform are there to help.
The hopeful and ongoing plan is to collect the stuffed toys and have members of the church pass them around and pray for them.
“It’s amazing to me, to see older grown men sit in church and hug a teddy bear,” chuckled Heckert, recalling members of the church passing and praying for the toys. “It’s very heartwarming – many are grandparents, passing on some of their love.”
After the plushies have been prayed over, the toys will then be distributed amongst the first responders here in Hampshire County.
Skinner commented that most of the stuffed toys were going to the Sheriff’s Department, but they need more for equal distribution to the other divisions.
As of right now, 2 big tubs have been filled, but Skinner said she hopes the community will become more involved and start donating.
“It would be nice if the community rallied behind and had a positive thing,” said Skinner.
