ROMNEY — Stuffed animals are generally thought of as fun, adorable toys, but to first responders? They’re practically necessities.

Bethel United Methodist Church and Romney First Methodist Church have reawakened the need for a stuffed animal drive. Three months ago, retired pastor Ted Heckert – whose church community held a similar drive several years ago – along with his daughter Shellmarie Skinner, saw the need to bring back the stuffed animal drive after learning that a child broke down in tears after a car accident.

