A timeline of the old HMH site – how it started, the challenges, and where we are today

Walls have started coming down for the often-delayed demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Romney’s north side. The property, owned by the Hampshire County Development Authority, will be swapped once demolition is complete, to Hampshire County Schools so the new South Branch Elementary School can be built there.

