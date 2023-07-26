A timeline of the old HMH site – how it started, the challenges, and where we are today
Walls have started coming down for the often-delayed demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Romney’s north side. The property, owned by the Hampshire County Development Authority, will be swapped once demolition is complete, to Hampshire County Schools so the new South Branch Elementary School can be built there.
Here’s a timeline of the planning and execution.
Feb. 3, 2020: 10-year facilities plan reveals proposal to replace Romney Elementary
Feb. 17: Board OKs bond call and identifies old HMH as site for new “West” elementary school
June 17: Development Authority decides to move two out-buildings from HMH site and searches for funding to demolish the old hospital so it can swap the property to the school system from the Romney Elementary property.
Aug. 19: Still without demolition funding, Development Authority sets sights on a spring 2021 teardown, taking about two months, so construction can begin in July.
Oct. 21: Authority learns the property must be decontaminated before demolition can begin. State grants are applied for.
Jan. 21, 2021: School board sets plans to build West and Central schools first.
Jan. 29: Authority applies for community development block grant to fund demolition.
March 17: State Historic Preservation Office demands the site be evaluated for historic value before granting permission to demolish it.
April 26: Hearing clears history hurdle to demolishing old HMH.
Dec. 15: Engineering and archeological studies of the site will be awarded by year’s end. Thrasher Engineering reports work on the old hospital is “super ahead of schedule.”
March 16: Discovery of more asbestos adds to cost and delays in abatement.
April 20: With abatement nearly complete, Thrasher Engineering expects demolition to begin “45 days from June” with work completed by late summer or early fall.
June 15: Contaminants are being removed from the crawl space. The state accepts the archeological study. Demolition contract “could be” advertised in mid-August with work being completed in the fall.
Aug. 15: Demolition should begin by December, the school board is told.
Nov. 15: Plan has demolition contract being advertised by the end of November and awarded by the end of December with work to take 75 to 90 days, followed by site cleanup, soil testing and replacement if needed.
Dec. 21: A walk-through for demo bidders will be Jan. 17, 2023, with work to start by April 1 and be finished by August.
Jan. 18, 2023: Reclaim Company wins demolition contract.
Feb. 15: Schools are assured demolition is on track and the building contractor will have access to the site by Aug. 7, “the most conservative estimate of when the HCDA will turn the site over.”
Feb. 17: More abatement begins, to be completed by month’s end.
March 15: A kickoff meeting officially begins 60 to 90 days of demolition, although no walls start coming down.
Mid-April: A time capsule is found in the cornerstone.
Mid-May: Work pauses when asbestos is suspected in tile adhesives. State testing reveals none is there, but DHHR declines to say it’s not a public health hazard.
June 21: 45 days and $423,582 are added to the contract to account for additional contaminants found at the site, pushing the completion date to October.
July 17: Walls start coming down – and fast. While the façade of the Romney building appears to remain intact, the action at the site is moving right along toward the early August demolition goal.
