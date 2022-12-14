November
Citations 18
November
Warnings 4
Arrests 4
Total calls 101
Complaints/call
Alarms 3
Animal related 5
Assist other agency 8
Basic service calls 11
Destruction of property 2
Disturbance 1
Domestics 3
Fight 2
Hit and run 1
Juvenile complaints 1
K9 assist 3
Medical emergency 2
Pursuit 1
Suspicious person/activity 2
Thefts 1
Threats/harassment 1
Traffic stops 50
Trespassing 1
Warrant service 1
Wellbeing check 2
