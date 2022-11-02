ROMNEY — Save The Music Foundation made its 1st stop at the West Virginia School for Deaf and Blind for its 2022 fall tour of West Virginia’s middle schools that have been awarded matching grants to receive an average of a $40,000 value grant in instruments and music education materials.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History partnered with Save the Music Foundation and matched monetary donors to award the state’s public elementary and middle schools with certified music teachers that long to build an instrumental music program. So far, they have awarded 130 schools in all 55 counties, totaling $5,520,000 in value.
“We are so happy to be here,” said Randall Reid Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
WVSDB’s music director Josh Haza was thrilled to share that the school has been receiving new instruments since September.
“It’s been like Christmas, I’d walk up in the halls, and there’d be a box,” Haza said.
Haza shared that 4th and 5th graders and middle school students had already begun instrument exploration units. These units consist of a 2-3 week focus on a particular instrument for the student to get a better sense of what they like and may be good at, and build from there.
It is estimated that the WVSDB last had a band in the early 1990s. The instruments remaining behind were “rusted out and dented,” Haza said.
1988 was the last year WVSDB printed the June Tablet, their equivalent of a school yearbook, which had the marching and concert bands pictured.
“We haven’t had a band in a long time. This is perfect. I can start one now,” Haza said, enthused.
Three alto saxophones, 4 trombones, 6 saxophones, 8 flutes and 11 clarinets now neatly align the shelves of the instrument room – along with music stands and sheets, of course. Haza added braille numbers on the cases to the corresponding instruments so the students “know which instrument to get.” They currently await a snare drum, a bass drum and other auxiliary percussion instruments.
Haza’s Music Education degree and Jazz studies from McDaniel College will lead the natural talent of WVSDB musicians. And with the influx of new instruments, the students will soon be ready to tune in with one another before gracing the stage with skilled performances.
“I would love to start a jazz or marching band,” Haza said.
