WVSDB Music

Students in WVSDB’s Tapestry choir hold the banner after accepting their grant, which will go toward instruments and music education materials.

ROMNEY — Save The Music Foundation made its 1st stop at the West Virginia School for Deaf and Blind for its 2022 fall tour of West Virginia’s middle schools that have been awarded matching grants to receive an average of a $40,000 value grant in instruments and music education materials.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History partnered with Save the Music Foundation and matched monetary donors to award the state’s public elementary and middle schools with certified music teachers that long to build an instrumental music program. So far, they have awarded 130 schools in all 55 counties, totaling $5,520,000 in value.

