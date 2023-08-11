An Augusta man will face multiple animal cruelty charges after a search warrant conducted on Tuesday, August 8.
As a result of suspected animal cruelty, 47-year-old Jeffrey W. Lavely's residence was searched, and officers found 17 dogs and one rabbit from the Augusta residence. The search warrant was executed by WV Natural Resource Police and Hampshire County Animal Control. Lavely was identified as the owner and caretaker of the animals.
Sheriff Nathan Sions reported that many of the dogs were severely emaciated and in need of medical care. None of the dogs had proper food and water available to them, and many lacked appropriate containment areas.
With this latest seizure, the Hampshire County County Animal Shelter is over capacity and in dire need of adopting out dogs to good homes. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog can contact the shelter at 304-671-4704.
More information on this case will be in next week's Review.
