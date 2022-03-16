DEP tries to make up for calendar slight to Hampshire photographer
It turns out the gorgeous picture of a line of redbuds on the March page of this year’s West Virginia Roadsides in Bloom Calendar isn’t from Wood County by Jane McGuffey.
It’s actually the “Redbud Run” up the west side of Cooper Mountain in Hampshire County, captured in a photograph last April by Hampshire Review Correspondent Ed Maurer.
The Department of Environmental Protection, which produces the calendar in conjunction with the Division of Highways, didn’t catch the mistake until after the 2022 calendar was in print.
“They apologized for the mistake and I thought, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’ll be the end of that,’” Maurer said Monday.
Then a package arrived from DEP, with the photograph mounted and frame and inscribed with his name on it.
An accompanying letter said the agency will use his photograph — properly attributed — on its website this year to call for entries for next year’s calendar.
“Please accept this gift as a token of our appreciation and apologies,” read the letter penned by DEP’s Adopt-a-Highway Coordinator Kim Smith.
A version of Maurer’s photo was on the cover of Hampshire Review’s 2021 edition tourist magazine Getaway and on the front page of the April 21, 2021, Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.