Funding for Phase 1 of the project is moving with momentum
ROMNEY — With the latest $10,000 donation to the Romney Pool Project from Helping Hands, the campaign to raise $70,000 for the first phase of the venture is moving along smartly.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
Last week, the Helping Hands organization made their significant contribution to the project, adding a big chunk to the total that has been raised so far.
“We’re ecstatic, ecstatic that they were willing to put that kind of donation toward the pool,” said Romney Parks and Recreation president Keri Shreve. “We’re tickled to death.”
The current campaign undertaken by this community-led committee is to raise $70,000 for “phase 1” of the project – the engineering proposal.
It’s a projected $70,000 price tag for engineers to develop a blueprint and plan for the new pool on School Street, said organizer Patty Anderson.
It gets us into the game, emphasized town councilmember Bill Taylor.
The committee met Monday night, and the message that was hammered home was that Romney would not be able to build a new pool for $70,000. That price tag is strictly for the planning and engineering proposal only – funds will be needed during the following phases for construction and maintenance, and a lot of them.
Right now, the Town of Romney has applied for a grant to cover the $70,000 planning phase, and if the town is awarded with the funds, whatever money has been raised by the community will go toward the construction and the maintenance of the new pool facility.
Phase 2 will be the actual applying for grants to build the facility, once a plan and blueprint is determined.
There are two fundraisers currently on the books for the next couple of months, the committee shared at their Monday meeting. First, there will be a June 24 car wash sponsored by Advance Auto Parts – folks can donate to the project and get an exterior scrub-down of their vehicle while a live DJ plays some tunes.
The car wash will run from 11 a.m. until 3. The fundraiser is the same day as the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival, which draws folks from around the region. Lots of cars will be driving through Romney – and needing a wash.
The second fundraiser is scheduled for July 8 from 4-10 p.m. – a barbecue at Crystal Valley Ranch and Saloon with three live bands, including the Blue Ridge Outlaws, a Chinese auction, pork and chicken, sides and homemade desserts.
So far, the project has been gaining momentum throughout the county. Last month, the County Commission granted the project $30,000, a bake sale fundraiser brought in just under $400 and now Helping Hands’ donation of $10,000 has pushed the project even further along.
There’s a social media page dedicated to sharing updates, fundraising plans and other important information related to the pool – find “Romney Pool Project” on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, there were 238 followers.
With the amount already raised, the momentum is there. It just has to keep going, Shreve said.
“We got a great start going on,” she said, adding that she hopes that the committee will reach their phase 1 goal of $70,000 by fall.
