ROMNEY — Eli Cook has been doing his thing since he was 12 years old – and he knows better than anyone that sometimes, a hope and a prayer is what pushes a farmer and his crops through frosty spring weather.
The end of April and the beginning of May is a toss up every year, weather-wise, and while a hope and a prayer certainly don’t hurt, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard has a few tried-and-true methods to keep the frost at bay during the roller coaster that is mid-spring weather.
“I feel like every year we have a scare, in late April, early May, where we’re on pins and needles,” Cook said. “I feel like it was warmer in February than it is now.”
The last week or so has been marked with nights that definitely put a chill on Spring Valley’s peach trees, causing the orchard crew to enter into frost-fighting mode – and one night even brought an all-hands-on-deck situation.
Wind machines are probably the most effective tools they use to combat the chill, Cook said.
“Those big fans actually pull warm air down and mix it with cold air down below, and it can generally give you about three degrees,” he explained – a farming physics lesson. They have two of those machines, which, combined, cover 32 acres.
Sometimes, though, geography itself is a tool that orchardists use to their advantage when there’s a frost risk; for most of Spring Valley’s peach trees, they’re planted at an elevation between 1,200 and 1,400 feet.
“The sheer elevation, it’s warmer up there on a frosty night,” he said. “Cold air sinks into the valley…good height is a good thing.”
The exception though, is during a winter freeze, not a spring frost. During freezing weather, higher elevations are colder – “but you don’t get too many freezes in the spring,” remarked Cook.
“Frost Dragons” are another method to keep those peach trees protected – basically, Cook said, they’re pulled on the back of a tractor and “shoot out heat.”
Over the last week, the crew at Spring Valley ran the machines around 10 acres of orchard.
One night, though, the temperature dropped sharply, putting the orchards at an even higher risk, and Cook added yet another layer of protection: a series of small fires designed to keep the trees warm during the chill.
They’re very similar in size to a campfire, he explained, and they set 30 fires per acre, protecting a total of 10 acres.
That’s 300 fires.
“We actually had our full crew that night,” he recalled, adding that there were 30 workers, each in charge of 10 fires. “That’s pretty effective, but it’s a Hail Mary. I don’t like to do that often.”
The fires were set in an area that couldn’t be covered with the other machines – a lower-elevation area of the orchard.
It’s hard to gauge the damage done by low temperatures – like the ones the county has seen in the last week – when it comes to peach trees. At their current stage, it’s tough to tell, Cook said.
“You can have seed damage; the peach can look fine but the damage inside the seed can be really hard to see,” he said. The county needs a solid week or 10 days of warmer weather in order to determine which plants are growing just fine, and which have stopped.
Beyond peaches, Spring Valley’s strawberry crop was kept safe and sound underneath a woven polyester cover, which clocks in at about 1.5 ounces per square yard.
Even with tried-and-true frost protection methods, Cook pointed out that a certain amount of damage to crops this time of year is normal.
“At this point, I don’t feel like it’s catastrophic,” he commented. “There’s a couple low areas with extensive damage, but that’s pretty normal.”
His orchard has about 100 acres of peaches, and he said he considers a “full crop” to be about 80 percent of that.
The Romney area is squarely in the West Virginia Planting Zone A, details the WVU Extension Service, which places the last frost date of spring to be May 9.
“I feel like if we make it through then, if I can get to May 10, we should be fine,” Cook said.
Of course, machines, fires and “dragons” are solid methods, but a farmer’s main go-to is prayer, he chuckled.
“I’ve seen us skate through at 18 degrees and lose crops at 31,” he added. “I’ve been doing this my whole life, and sometimes you still wake up scratching your head.”
