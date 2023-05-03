5.jpg
The strawberries at Spring Valley were covered during last week’s cold temperatures.

ROMNEY — Eli Cook has been doing his thing since he was 12 years old – and he knows better than anyone that sometimes, a hope and a prayer is what pushes a farmer and his crops through frosty spring weather.

The end of April and the beginning of May is a toss up every year, weather-wise, and while a hope and a prayer certainly don’t hurt, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard has a few tried-and-true methods to keep the frost at bay during the roller coaster that is mid-spring weather.

There are many ways to mitigate cold temperatures on the farm, said Cook, including setting small, controlled “campfires”
Peach trees are coming along nicely at Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, and so are the strawberries.

