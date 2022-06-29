I never thought I would be even tempted to defend the oil industry, and that’s not exactly what I intend to do here, but their situation, and the situation in which they have put us, need a little explaining.
There are 2 major narratives about the oil business currently, spurred by currently spiking fuel prices and corporate profits. One is that President Biden is responsible for high fuel prices; there’s no point in even discussing that notion, it is simply too dumb to live.
The other, embraced by a large number of very smart people, is that the oil companies are making obscene profits by price gouging — raising prices simply because they can, and using the profits to buy back stocks and pay higher dividends and salaries.
They are raising prices, and they are racking up historic profits, but to understand what’s happening to them, and us, we need to know, as Paul Harvey used to croon, “the rest of the story.”
Oil companies like to say they “produce” oil but they don’t — they have to find it and get it out of the ground. If they don’t find enough new oil to replace the oil they have “produced,” they are in trouble.
And if that state of affairs goes on very long, they find themselves in involuntary liquidation. For several years now, they have not been finding enough oil to replace what has been used up, and 2021 saw the lowest level of new oil discoveries in 75 years.
For many years, one of the biggest expenses oil companies had was searching for new deposits. But these expenditures are categorized as capital expenditures (capex, for short) and do not appear in profit-and-loss statements.
In recent years, however, most oil companies have virtually given up, and that is one reason they are diverting profits to investor and executive benefits. These are short-term benefits designed to distract everyone from the disastrous long term.
Another problem for the industry is fracking, the technology used by up to 95% of new wells being drilled in this country today. Far from being a miraculous solution to everyone’s problems, fracking (the extraction of oil from oil-soaked rock using enormous amounts of water, sand and toxic chemicals) has turned out to be a virulent form of industrial cancer.
The drilling rigs are hideously expensive to set up and operate, and they play out after only 3 years, on average. (Traditional oil wells usually “produce” for 20 years or more.)
Thus, to stay in business, frackers have to spend outlandish sums finding and building the next well before the current well craps out. This also is capex, and does not appear on the P&L.
In 2020, the Washington Post estimated that to that time, frackers had lost $340 billion in 10 years. Virtually no one had made any money, and just about everybody was neck deep in debt.
Exxon, which gambled hugely on fracking, went from being this country’s most valuable company in 2009 to being dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and was listed instead as one of America’s “zombie” companies, which every year borrow more money than they make.
In other words, involuntary liquidation.
As if this were not enough, the refining industry is in the midst of its own mortal crisis. Refineries are being closed down and their property converted to other uses — 5 in just the past 2 years — mainly because the owners have allowed their tanks, pipes and machinery to deteriorate to the point where repairing and maintaining them no longer makes economic sense.
In the midst of today’s historically high gas prices and oil company profits, an oil refinery on 700 acres in Houston, Texas, is up for sale. You’d think there would be a bidding war, but there has not been a single offer, and the owner is planning to shut it down.
With all its public-relations resources that it has lavished, for example, on debunking global climate change, why does the industry not speak out in its own defense?
Because to admit to any of these truths would be to admit that the industry is right now in the process of involuntary liquidation. Once you’ve admitted that, how are you going to get a loan?
It is said that for every problem there is a solution that is simple, obvious and wrong. Both “It’s Biden’s fault” and “It’s price gouging” are in that category.
The underlying reality here is that the oil companies are running out of “product,” which means the world is running out of cheap fossil fuels, a problem for which there is no viable solution.
None at all.
