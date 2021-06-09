I saw the world in blacks and whites then, not the shades of gray that shape my thinking today.
So I was in my self-righteous glory when our Spanish teacher, young Mrs. Brown, gave us an exercise to learn the Lord’s Prayer in Spanish.
Outrage. You can’t mix church and state. You can’t order young people who might have different belief systems to learn one very Christian prayer.
Padre nuestro, que esta en lo Cielo, santificado sea tu nombre, …
Well, I lost the battle for a couple of reasons.
One was the patient lesson that the Lord’s Prayer in this case was being used as literature, much as learning a passage from Shakespeare or F. Scott Fitzgerald. We were given the Lord’s Prayer to learn because, living in the buckle on the Bible Belt, it was a passage that basically everyone knew in English, so a Spanish translation would be easy to associate.
Maybe my 1st shade of gray.
The 2nd reason I lost the battle was because I valued getting a good grade more than making a doomed political stand.
Ever the pragmatist.
So I burned the words into my still supple mind.
… Venga tu reino, sea hecha tu voluntad asi en la tierra como en el Cielo …
And life went on, through a couple more years of high school, college, a job, grad school, several moves around the country, more jobs and landing in Romney, West by-God Virginia.
Until a month or 6 weeks ago when the Rev. Sally Bartling reminded us one Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church that Pentecost was approaching and she had an idea to mark the occasion.
Now, if you don’t pay much attention to the Christian calendar, Pentecost marks 50 days after the Resurrection. The book of Acts tells us the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples and other followers of Jesus, allowing the apostles to preach in many different languages and spread the gospel.
… El pan nuestro de cada dia danoslo hoy …
Many consider it the birth of the Church.
So Pastor Bartling thought saying the Lord’s Prayer in multiple languages would be cool, symbolic if you will of a Church that reaches beyond the walls of our little congregation.
And 50 years later, it came flooding back to me.
All of it. Like it was yesterday.
… Y perdonanos nuestras deudas como nosotros perdonamos nuestros deudores …
So I volunteered and enlisted some sidekicks – a guy who knew American Sign Language and our own Emma June Grosskopf, who you might not know majored in French in a college career she isn’t that far removed from.
Add in Pastor Bartling dusting off her Greek and the entire congregation joining in for the last couple of lines and, as Emma would say, voila!, we had a multilingual Lord’s Prayer to celebrate Pentecost.
… Y no nos dejes caer en tentacion, mus libranos del mal …
Thus, we stood before the congregation on May 23, each prepared to say our part, with me leading off.
The words flowed smoothly and the Spirit swept through us.
A couple of weeks later, 2 thoughts remain.
First, Pastor Sally’s idea was a real spiritual gift for me that Sunday. It inspired her, as well, to re-examine the Lord’s Prayer in a series of sermons.
And second, in the interest of forgiveness the prayer talks about, after 50 years I offer an apology to Mrs. Brown for being a snot-nosed, self-righteous adolescent and bellyaching about learning the Padre Nuestro in Spanish.
… Porque tujo es el reino, y el poder y la gloria por todos los siglos.
Amen.
