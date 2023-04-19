ROMNEY — The Romney Parks and Recreation board decided last Tuesday that due to high maintenance and repair costs, the town pool would be closed this summer.
There’s currently just over $10,400 in the pool account, said board president Keri Shreve, and while the pool did get enough applicants to fill pool manager and lifeguard positions, the repairs the pool requires at this point won’t be cheap.
A couple of weeks ago, Shreve said she was at the pool site and pulled off a corner of the cover to check it out, and “it does not look good.”
There was only about eight inches of water in the shallow end of the pool, she said. There was two and a half feet of water when they closed the pool in October.
“The liner is 18 years old,” she explained, adding that the pool filters need to be replaced as well.
The pool looked a little low last year, Shreve said, but there wasn’t any evidence of the pool itself leaking.
“When we put it down and covered it up, it looked fine,” she said. “But I’ve never seen it down this low.”
The pool is about six decades old. The Town of Romney has been pursuing a pool planning grant that could aid in the redesign of the entire pool – as well as make it more efficient and compliant, with a zero-entry design that would eliminate the need for a baby pool.
The baby pool onsite in Romney has reached the end of its life, Shreve said, having had “leaks for years…it just needs to be filled in.”
The pool planning grant is a 100 percent grant, and if the Town is awarded the grant, it would fund the entire planning stage: hiring an engineer to come up with the design and all of the processes that lead up to the actual onsite work.
That onsite, boots-on-the-ground work would require another influx of grant funds.
“Do we want to sink money into a 60-year-old pool when we know it has other issues that make it not the best design?” Shreve asked, and called additional repairs to the pool “another Band Aid.”
Mayor Beverly Keadle added that if the board voted to close the pool for the upcoming season, they could seek other possibilities that would still allow for kids in the county to have pool time this summer – for example, sharing the pool at Peterkin Conference Center.
The Town could even enter into an arrangement with Potomac Valley Transit Authority to arrange a bus to bring kids from Romney to Peterkin, Keadle said, calling her conversations with PVTA and Peterkin board members “very favorable.”
Of course, the question of sharing the Peterkin pool with the town would have to be approved by the Peterkin board, said Daisy McBride, and there are lots of logistical elements to be worked out, but it is a possibility.
“I feel sure we can work something out,” Keadle said.
The Romney Parks and Rec board was faced with two options at their meeting last Tuesday: close the pool for the year to look into repairs, or try to open the pool with its current funds and repair what they can.
Shreve brought up the fact that the pool has received 10 or 11 applications for lifeguards, and the kids who applied need to know if their planned summer job won’t pan out.
“I don’t want to string these kids along who are looking for summer jobs,” Shreve said. “I don’t want them thinking, ‘at the beginning of June, I’m going to have a job,’ and then it doesn’t happen.”
Board member Dennis Morris moved to keep the pool closed for the summer.
“I have fought tooth and nail…to keep this pool going,” he said. “I’m aware of some of the struggles…it’s getting harder all the time.”
He added, “We don’t know what we’re dealing with down there right now. There are just too many ‘ifs.’”
Board member Colin Graham seconded Morris’ motion. McBride offered her two cents that the board should identify the actual onsite problem, maybe by bringing in a professional, before voting to close the pool.
“I understand we’re in April, but we don’t really have to open the pool till June, July,” she said.
The vote to keep the pool closed for the upcoming season passed 4-1.
“I’d rather see the money stay in the account and we do the pool right,” Shreve said.
The board unanimously voted to continue to pursue opportunities for pool sharing with other local entities.
“Even if it’s only two hours, two days a week, it’s something for them to do,” Shreve remarked. “I’m like everyone else; I don’t want to see the kids not have anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.