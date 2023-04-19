0419 pool closed 1.tif

A colorized image of the pool in August of 1962 – a brand new pool, completed in time for the town’s Bicentennial Celebration.

ROMNEY — The Romney Parks and Recreation board decided last Tuesday that due to high maintenance and repair costs, the town pool would be closed this summer.

There’s currently just over $10,400 in the pool account, said board president Keri Shreve, and while the pool did get enough applicants to fill pool manager and lifeguard positions, the repairs the pool requires at this point won’t be cheap.

