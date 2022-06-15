ROMNEY — Voters here said they would support a $2.50 service fee for fire protection to be added to their monthly water and sewer bills.
The vote was 67-47. The fee still has to be approved by the Town Council.
Lisa Hileman became the newest Town Council member, winning 1 of the 3 4-year terms up for election Tuesday. She joined incumbents Paula O'Brien and Bill Taylor in the winners circle. The 3rd incumbent, Johnny Duncan, didn't seek re-election.
O'Brien led the voting with 80, followed by Taylor with 78 and Hileman with 57. A 4th candidate on the ballot, January Dillinger, got 41 votes and write-in candidate Brian Olden got 16.
Savanna Morgret, who was appointed to the council in December, and Carl Laitenberger, who lost his council seat to Taylor a year ago, were elected to fill unexpired terms that had been vacated. Laitenberger had 87 votes and Morgret 85.
Richard Shanholtzer was re-elected town recorder with 96 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.