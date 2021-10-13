RADA — Old World charm comes to Hampshire County Sunday with an Oktoberfest to benefit a local nonprofit.
The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. at the Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm on Rada Road, off U.S. 220.
Festival-goers will find German-style food (think brats and brew), dessert and spirits for those old enough to imbibe.
A polka band from Annapolis, Md., the Polka Terps, will provide live music. You can try your hand at ax-throwing and your lips at kissing a cursed Gypsy.
Proceeds will benefit Keyser’s Indie on Main Charitable Trust.
Tickets are available by calling 304-359-4254 or visiting flyingsquirrelranch.com or theindieonmain.com.o
