Progress can pit history-lovers against change
“There goes history again.”
“Do something with it, don’t tear it down.”
There were over 80 comments on the post, and most of them echoed this sentiment: protect the county’s history.
Unfortunately, passion for the past and a desire for community development are often at odds with each other, especially in a history-rich county like Hampshire. This conundrum begs the question: “Is there a way to keep history present while advancing as a county?”
Brenda Hiett, a member of the Hampshire County Historical Society and the Landmarks Commission, said that in the pursuit of progress, preservation shouldn’t necessarily be overlooked.
“I think it’s important to preserve history,” commented Hiett, who also owns a beauty shop near Capon Bridge. “But it’s also important to, once they preserve these buildings, make sure they still have a purpose and a use.”
Hiett added that simply “keeping (a building) in pristine condition” isn’t enough.
“Everything has to pay for itself these days in some way,” she remarked. “They need to find businesses or entities to exist in them. We have to show that the buildings have its usages in today’s world.”
It’s a 2-prong issue, she continued. There need to be resources to continue the upkeep and maintenance of the buildings, but the buildings need to have a purpose beyond simply having inherent historical value.
If you look at old photos of Main Street in Romney or can remember the Augusta or Capon Bridge of yesteryear, there are probably many buildings that have been either knocked down or repurposed over and over again to stay with the times.
And when you think of the emotional hold history has on Hampshire, it can be a hard change to accept.
However, while progress might sometimes look like “tearing down” a piece of history, it doesn’t always.
Romney is home to umpteen history-laden structures that might seem to be in “tear down” limbo, but others aren’t going down without a fight.
For example, the Wilson-Wodrow Mytinger House in Romney is believed to be the oldest house in town, and it has been the Romney location of Augusta Animal Hospital for years now with no end in sight.
And the Walnut Grove 1-room schoolhouse on the Hampshire High School campus is being turned into a museum designed to take visitors back to the time of blackboards, school bells and 1-room schools, in a project spearheaded by Winchester’s Ed Snyder.
And most recently, a group of concerned Hampshire residents is working toward funding and preservation of the historic State Barn, a massive undertaking that will not only take a large sum of money to replace the roof and repair the structure, but also to create a plan for how the space will be used in the future.
“We’re changing not just the structure, but the use of the building as well,” said Logan Mantz at Monday night’s “Save the Barn” meeting. He’s taking charge of applying for grants to help fund the preservation project.
Mayor Beverly Keadle added, “It’s not simply a matter of ‘it’s a nice, historic building, and we want to keep it.’”
Keadle and Mantz echoed Hiett’s belief in not just preserving history, but making sure the buildings are functional. It’s not enough to simply have historic value anymore.
The preservation of the county’s old structures need more than passionate-yet-sentimental folks who yearn to save the county’s history: there’s planning involved, and there is always a cost. One thing’s for sure: the preserving of history needs to go hand in hand with progress, not at the expense of it.
“We do need to preserve our history, but not at the cost of denying the necessary progress that people need,” Hiett said. “It needs to be done in a tasteful way.”
