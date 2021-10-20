Get it right ... exactly
OK...So, there was a letter to the editor last week that ostensibly accused Democrats of forcing Marxism upon us poor, unsuspecting creatures. Well, actually, that wouldn’t be so bad. You see, the definition of Marxism is, in its simplest terms: “A political and Economic theory where a society has no classes. Every person within the society works for a common good.” Wouldn’t that be nice? Now, I’m not suggesting that our government move to implement Marxism in the form of societal revolution, but I am suggesting that people do a little research before they start throwing around completely misleading and damaging accusations. Now, that would be something we could all do for the “common good.”
Leroy James, Augusta
