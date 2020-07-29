SOMERSET, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to participate in a “Great American Comeback Tour” event, hosted by America First Policies, in Somerset on Thursday.
Somerset is about 53 miles north of Romney.
The stop is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Guy Chemical, 150 S. Dominion Drive.
“The hardworking people of Pennsylvania are eager to achieve a comeback from the coronavirus crisis, said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose 13th Congressional District includes Somerset County, said.
“We want to get back to work and restore our economy to its full potential. It’s a privilege to welcome Vice President Pence to Somerset as we work together to rebuild our economy and equip Pennsylvania families to succeed.”
