Hampshire County is staying in the green as more and more neighboring counties see rapidly rising cases of COVID-19.
The color-coded school map issued Saturday has Hampshire and 24 other counties still coded green; 15 other counties are coded yellow.
But the last 15 counties are either gold (5), orange (9) or red (Doddridge) — statuses that restrict school attendance and sports activities.
That includes Morgan and Berkeley counties (both orange), Jefferson and Pendleton (both gold) and Mineral (yellow).
Hampshire County’s new cases continue to inch upward. As of Tuesday the county Health Department was reporting 118 confirmed cases and 2 probables. Two of the cases were active.
Of 50 people tested in a drive-through clinic Saturday at Hampshire High School, none were positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.