The school season is coming to an end, and four eighth-grade students here are taking pride in their new honors as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe.
Rachel Chapman from Capon Bridge Middle, Micah Moreland and Mason Wolford from Romney Middle and Alyssa Freeland from WVSDB all have a chance to visit Charleston for the annual induction.
Since 1931, eighth-grade students have been recognized for their hard work and dedication to learning West Virginia curricula such as civics, government, economics, geography, history and current events. The Golden Horseshoe test is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.
Bill Kesler, the social studies teacher at WVSDB, noted that Alyssa worked “very hard” to prepare for the Golden Horseshoe test. He said she was competitive in their practice sessions, thus representing WVSDB “very well.”
Lydia Moreland, Micah’s mother, said that the award came more of a “surprise” to the eighth grader.
Micah’s teacher, Robert Wolford, said that it really boils down to the students’ work to memorize all the material.
“It’s really a testament to the support network that a student has as to whether or not they will put in the time necessary to get this done,” Wolford said.
Lydia mentioned that Micah is the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters, and the family frequents various locations around the state, which helps in hands-on learning of West Virginia geography.
“She is a very mature person, like having an adult in class,” Wolford said of Micah’s subtle wit and understanding.
The teacher added that this prestigious award is once in a lifetime.
“You get to appear on West Virginia stage, which is a very rare event,” he said.
“This has been a great way for Micah to end middle school, and it was a pleasant surprise,” Lydia said.
The test itself is 40 questions out of roughly 2,100 questions, and there is no real way to study the exact format or questions. The June 13 ceremony in Charleston will welcome 226 students as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe.
