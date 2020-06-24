West Virginia Democrats had a stark choice in the primary election held this month between 2 (major) candidates for governor. One of them, Stephen Smith, had been campaigning hard for almost 2 years, had visited every county in the state multiple times, crafted with the input from hundreds of town halls a detailed platform designed to claw back the wealth that for decades has been wrested from the state by coal barons, oil and gas plunderers and financial philanderers, in order to redirect it to the benefit of ordinary people, small businesses, the less fortunate and the afflicted. He raised nearly a million dollars in small contributions, refusing to accept corporate or PAC money.
He simultaneously launched a movement, “West Virginia Can’t Wait,” that enlisted 90 down-ballot candidates to sign a pledge to refuse corporate money, honor picket lines and show up for debates. He ran the best campaign that I have seen in a lifetime of political activity.
The other candidate, Ben Salango, was a multi-millionaire recruited by the Democratic establishment, who gave his own campaign half a million dollars, which he used in the campaign’s final days to inform us that West Virginia needs to — and I’m quoting here — “move forward.”
Of course the Democrats nominated the millionaire.
It was, as Yogi Berra once said, déjà vu all over again. Four years ago the same Democratic establishment — the same individuals — saw a primary race develop between 2 (major) candidates. One, Booth Goodwin, was a veteran U.S. attorney with an excellent reputation, who had actually managed to put a West Virginia coal baron, Don Blankenship, in prison.
The establishment spurned him, recruited billionaire coal baron Jim Justice to enter the race, then put its collective thumb on the scales in his favor.
This contrast, too, was stark: the upright, dedicated prosecutor vs. the richest man in the state who was known as “the deadbeat billionaire” for the cloud of unpaid bills, taxes, liens, court judgments and fines that surrounded him and his multiple companies. At one point it was estimated that he owed $2 million in back taxes and fines to the state he was seeking to govern.
Of course the Democrats nominated the billionaire. And paid dearly for it when he almost immediately defected to the Republic Party and embraced Donald Trump.
Just 2 months before West Virginia Democrats rejected Stephen Smith, the national Democratic Party resolved another 2-man contest to its satisfaction.
On the one hand there was Bernie Sanders, who was raising more money, attracting bigger crowds and generating more enthusiasm than any other primary candidate, consistently ranking as the most admired public figure in America and consistently leading Donald Trump in presidential preference polls.
The Sanders campaign was remarkable for many reasons; his unprecedented ability to finance a national presidential campaign with small donations; and his determination to lift from the shoulders of ordinary Americans major burdens such as the high cost of health care, health care insurance, higher education, and student loans. By February of this year Sanders was the clear frontrunner for the nomination.
Joe Biden on the other hand, was struggling. He was having trouble filling a room, he was having trouble raising money from the bundlers and PACs and Super-PACs that he relied on, he was having trouble formulating a message that resonated with voters, beyond “Not Quite as Bad as Trump.”
Terrified at the prospect of turning over the party and the country to Bernie Sanders, the Democratic establishment pulled out all the stops, orchestrated a tidal wave of endorsements, donations and ads and on Super Tuesday put Biden securely in the lead. A month later Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign.
Three chances to take the road less travelled — the road away from government for the money, by the money, back toward government that actually works for the relief and the well-being of ordinary people.
Three chances spiked, not by the Republican Party, which is traditionally against that sort of thing, but by the established leaders of the Democratic Party, which professes to be for that sort of thing. “Fighting for working families,” and all that.
In baseball, the consequences of three strikes are well understood. In politics today there is no such thing as an umpire to call a strike or a rule book to define one. ❏
