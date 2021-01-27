ROMNEY — When it comes to the Hampshire County Arts Council, the show must go on.
The Fine Arts Show, that is, and while the show is traditionally held in the spring at the Public Library in Romney, 2021 will see the artists coming out in full force in October.
“We are moving the Spring Art Show to October just to be safe and have the greatest possibility that it will all come off exactly as we want to highlight and celebrate the artists in this 4-state area of West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania,” explained volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs. “This will give plenty of time for Covid to be contained and give the artists more time to create wonderful works of art.”
As it has been throughout the pandemic, safety is at the forefront of concern. Last March’s art show actually occurred on the precipice of the pandemic itself, the very day Gov. Jim Justice closed schools.
The show, open to all artists aged 18 and older, kicks off with artwork being accepted on Oct. 9. Last year, entrees included Bill Calvert’s metal sculptures, paintings from Janet Hockman of Capon Bridge, Victoria Pendragon and, the winner of the contest, Rio artist Julie Cook, whose entry blew away the Shepherdstown-based judge Michael Timothy Davis.
This year, the HCAC looked out of the Mountain State for a judge: Sally Myers, a Winchester-based artist, is taking the reins come fall to judge the show.
Myers, who mostly makes sculptures these days, said that the pandemic has been an interesting time for artists, and there’s 2 sides of the coin.
“I’ve seen a lot of art in response to Covid. People are feeling isolated,” Myers pointed out. “What I’ve gathered from reading and looking at these calls (for art) is that people have a lot of time in their studios now because they aren’t going out and doing other things. The downside is the audience.”
Myers said she was interested to see the art from the surrounding area and called Hampshire County a “vibrant community.”
“These people are making a lot of wonderful things. I know there are some very talented artists in West Virginia,” she commented. “I’m just looking forward to seeing the work and hoping I can make these decisions without too much difficulty.”
For those wishing to submit work to the contest, here’s what you need to know. For Hampshire County Arts Council members, the entry fee is $20, and for non-members, it’s $30. This fee covers up to 3 entries. The entry form is both available on the HCAC website and in person at the Library.
Entries in the following media will be accepted: painting, watercolor, drawing, mixed-media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, carving, textile, glass, wood, metalwork and photography.
If your work is 2-dimensional, it may not exceed 3 feet in width and 3 feet in height, and it must be ready for exhibition and prepared to be hung by wire. Any work that requires suspension from the ceiling will not be accepted. Textiles may be larger than 3 x 3 if they can be folded. Three-dimensional work must not exceed 4 feet in any direction or weigh more than 100 pounds. Depending on size, they will be placed on pedestals or on the floor for display. All work must be labeled with the artist’s name, title, short description, & price.
For more information on the contest in the fall, click over to the HCAC website, https://hampshirearts.org/.
