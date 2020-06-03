AUGUSTA — Life in the barns may not be the same and there will be changes in the beauty pageants, but the Hampshire County Fair will be held as scheduled — if the governor permits.
Fairs and festivals are to be the last stage in the governor’s reopening of the state, and no one yet knows if the state will reach it in time for Hampshire County to hold a fair on July 20-25.
When the fair committee met last week, Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates said he had asked Delegate Ruth Rowan to find out what she could from the governor. Rowan was told we should know more by the middle of June.
Postponing would be difficult. When Oates asked the amusement company furnishing the rides if they had any open dates in August, he was told they are booked solid.
The fair committee continues its work, worried about the consequences of cancellation for FFA and 4-H members with animals to show.
“The kids have already invested a lot in an animal, and it’s our responsibility to see they sell it,” Oates explained.
Life in the barns under COVID-19 restrictions will not be the same - and neither will the beauty pageants.
The queen’s pageant has been affiliated with the Miss America Organization for the past 15 years. Winners go on to the state level, vying for the honor of being named Miss West Virginia and competing in the national Miss America pageant.
The 2020 Miss America pageant was canceled a month ago, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there will be no official sash and crown for the winner, and no advancement to the next level.
Instead, committee member Brenda Pyles is working on “an old-fashioned fair pageant,” still planning on seeing a “Miss Hampshire County” named this year.
Junior pageant organizer Kathy Buckner will make adjustments too. Crowding into the dressing trailer cannot be allowed, given social distancing, and even lining up contestants behind the stage can be a problem.
As for the barns, Brian Flanagan reported WVU Extension has laid down rules for COVID-19 safety that prohibit having more than 25 people at a time in the same area and require masks, gloves and handwashing stations.
No overnight camping is allowed, and no food or drink in the barns. Once the fairgrounds close at night, fair security will be responsible for checking on animals. No one is sure how the livestock sale will be handled, though the fair committee is committed to seeing a sale take place.
A timely sale is important to the kids who raised the animals and their families. Delay would mean the expense of continuing to feed animals, and Flanagan reported the slaughterhouse expects fair animals in July and will be too busy later.
Flanagan said he hoped that if the governor opens things up a bit, the extension service’s regulations might be loosened. Oates was optimistic, pointing out the situation right now is already quite different from late April, and hoping for more steps in a positive direction next month.
In the meantime, the committee has been delaying deposits on the entertainment until June, when they should know if the fair can be held as scheduled.
The fairgrounds by early June are busy with repairs and improvements in preparation for the fair are quiet, waiting to see if there will be a fair to bring in the money to pay for the work.
The Ruritan clubs that do the planning and staff the food services are waiting too. They divide up profits from the fair, and use the money to fund Ruritan scholarships for HHS graduates and other community service.
Every county fair in West Virginia is in the same situation, Oates pointed out - waiting to see what happens.
Even state fair plans are up in the air, Flanagan reported. A decision on whether to hold the state fair, scheduled for Aug. 13-22, will be made June 15.
Hampshire County’s decision should be made at the next fair committee meeting, on June 23. In the meantime, the committee continues its work.
If the governor greenlights fairs and festivals, Hampshire County will be ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.