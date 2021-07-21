Ann Ali, communications director for the West Virginia Senate, shared this information. I’ll pass it along to you.
I will let you know as soon as a date is set for the Martinsburg meeting. Delegates will be called back to Charleston to finalize the details.
If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me. God Speed
* * *
The West Virginia Constitution requires Congressional and Legislative boundary lines to be drawn every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to indicate changes in population.
Despite Census delays at the federal level, public hearings throughout the state will allow residents to weigh in on the process.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings and 3 virtual public hearings, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. House Rule 84 governs public hearings and allows the Joint Committee on Redistricting Chairmen to limit the time allowed for public comments at each hearing based on total number of participants.
Senate rules govern standing committees and will be followed in the actions and proceedings of this committee as applicable.
Hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations, and are subject to change:
July 27: Putnam County Judicial Building, 12093 Winfield Road Winfield
July 29: Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan
Aug. 3: Tamarack, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley
Aug. 4: Summersville Arena and Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville
Aug. 10: Stonewall Resort State Park, 149 State Park Trail, Roanoke
Aug. 12: Morgantown (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 17: Martinsburg (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 18: Keyser Fire Station 2, 1550 Cornell St. Keyser
Aug. 24: Wheeling (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 26: Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave, Huntington
Sept. 9: The Culture Center, Building 9, Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston
Sept. 16: Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex, 317 Market St, Parkersburg
Dates for 3 virtual public hearings will be announced separately.
The 2018 House Bill 4002 requires West Virginia to join the vast majority of other states electing Delegates from single-member districts for the 1st time in this cycle. The current 100 delegates come from 67 districts, with 22 members elected from 11 two-member districts, 18 legislators elected from 6 3-member districts, 8 legislators elected from 2 4-member districts and 5 legislators elected from a 5-member district.
Once the initial plans are completed by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the House and Senate will generate the necessary reports and maps to draft a Redistricting Bill.
Resources, news and updates about the redistricting process can be found at www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.