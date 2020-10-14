The eastern end of Hampshire County is going to see a new face in the legislature after the Nov. 3 election.
Berkeley Springs’ George Miller, a retired maintenance supervisor in Morgan County and the owner of a home improvement business, knocked off 7-term incumbent Daryl Cowles in June’s Republican primary, putting him up against Democrat Tom Harden on the ballot for next month.
Harden, a D.C. native, has been in Berkeley Springs for most of his life, and has experience in the furniture industry. He comes from a political family; his father was a member of the legislature for Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties during the 80s.
“I’m hardworking,” Harden said. “I don’t dress up a lot; I prefer to be myself. I think we need somebody like that in our legislature.”
One of Harden’s main focuses for the legislature would be the treatment of state workers.
“They’re way underpaid, and we’re losing teachers and workers, and our state just doesn’t care,” he said. “The P.E.I.A. (Public Employees Insurance Agency) system is all messed up. That’s been broken for a while. It just keeps getting bypassed. It needs funding. It needs fixed.”
A conversation about the eastern side of Hampshire County can’t happen without a discussion of infrastructure.
“The infrastructure is not right,” Harden pointed out. “Our infrastructure in the whole state of West Virginia needs fixed.”
Miller voiced a similar opinion about infrastructure, and more specifically, the broadband accessibility.
“That’s going to open up so many doors,” he said. “Something’s got to be done about that to keep West Virginia strong.”
Harden added that he really feels for the teachers when it comes to Internet issues in the county.
“Our bridges and our roads and our broadband, there’s money there and it just needs to be used for the right things,” he said. “I do pity the teachers, they have to be scratching their head. I’m going to find the money for this.”
Miller also suggested that some of the other main issues facing the legislature next year include COVID-19-response and the 2nd amendment.
“You’re going to have this Covid, and that’s going to be the biggest issue: how they want to work around that, and what new problems spring up because of that,” Miller said. “And the 2nd amendment, that’s a big thing. They want to change some of the writing in that, but I think it should stay the same way it’s written in the Constitution.”
Another issue close to Miller’s heart is the opioid crisis in the Mountain State.
“That’s pretty near to me because I had a son that was in that, and he got off of it and got cleaned up,” he said. His son developed lung problems and began using opioids again to manage the pain, Miller said, and he passed away.
“It’s a sickness,” he said.
With the upcoming election, Harden said he’s working to be as self-funded as possible.
“I’m running a campaign and I’m not taking money from anyone,” he explained. “I’m funding myself with help from some down-to-earth people, and the Democratic party gave me a little bit of money and my employer gave me a little bit of money. With other people coming in and giving others money, that money isn’t free.”
With so much in the balance when it comes to COVID-19-response, growing business and improving infrastructure in the 58th district, Harden and Miller are encouraging everyone to make sure their voices are heard. Miller said earlier this week he was in Capon Bridge at the library, learning about the levy.
“I’d like to see that pass,” he commented.
Harden said he’s hopeful that folks get to the polls and vote Nov. 3.
“I appreciate the support anyone can give me,” he remarked. “Everyone’s voice counts. Don't think your vote doesn’t count.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.